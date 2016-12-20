Oilers rally past Blues for overtime triumph

Patrick Maroon scored an emotional goal to tie it, and then Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won it for Edmonton in overtime.

Nugent-Hopkins scored 2:55 into OT after taking a pass from Connor McDavid, lifting the Oilers over the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Monday.

The winner came after Maroon, a St. Louis native, got his first goal in nine career games against the Blues by tipping a shot by Brandon Davidson 5:47 into the third period.

Cameras caught Maroon’s son Anthony celebrating the score in the stands, and Maroon cried when he was shown the video during a postgame television interview.

“I don’t get to see him as much,” he said, choking back tears. “It’s pretty special.

“That was good especially playing in front of a team that I grew up watching,” he added. “We had season tickets and you always get up for those games no matter what. It’s fun to play your hometown team that you grew up watching and to get a goal is an extra bonus for me, and especially in front of my son and my family.”

McDavid became the first NHL player with 40 points by assisting on the OT goal.

“If you give Connor the puck and a good opportunity, he’s going to make a play for sure,” Nugent-Hopkins said.

The OT goal frustrated St. Louis goalie Carter Hutton, who stopped 32 shots on his 31st birthday. It was his first start since Dec. 3, when the Blues lost to the Jets in overtime.

St. Louis scored first when Kyle Brodziak connected on a wrist shot 4:20 into the game. Nugent-Hopkins tried to poke the puck over the blue line, but Kevin Shattenkirk got it and passed to a wide open Brodziak, who beat Cam Talbot on his glove side.

Edmonton tied it about seven minutes later. Leon Draisaitl won a faceoff and Tyler Pitlick buried the shot, beating Hutton on his right side. Draisaitl also assisted on Maroon’s goal.

The Blues took the lead back 33 seconds later when Vladimir Tarasenko hit a wrist shot from the right circle.

Predators 2, Flyers 1 (SO)

In Philadelphia, Filip Forsberg got the tying goal midway through the third period and Ryan Ellis had the only score in the shootout to help Nashville give the Flyers their second straight loss.

Philadelphia had won 10 straight before losing to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Ducks 3, Maple Leafs 2

In Toronto, Cam Fowler scored a power-play goal in the third period, giving Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle a victory in his return to Toronto.

Carlyle was at Air Canada Centre for the first time since he was dismissed as Leafs coach almost two years ago.

The Ducks had a pair of power-play goals, including Fowler’s go-ahead score.

Flames 4, Coyotes 2

In Glendale, Arizona, Kris Versteeg put Calgary ahead with its third power-play goal of the game in the third period to beat the hosts.

Versteeg and Troy Brouwer had a goal and assist each for the Flames, who had lost their last two games but had at least one power-play goal in their past eight contests.

Red Wings at Hurricanes —ppd.

In Raleigh, North Carolina, the scheduled game between Carolina and Detroit was postponed because of unplayable ice.