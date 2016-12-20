Panthers get past Redskins

Kirk Cousins and the Washington Redskins had their easiest path to the playoffs in front of them and they gave it away with another Monday night flop.

Cousins threw an interception and lost a fumble near his goal line, and the Redskins lost control of their playoff future with a 26-15 loss to the defending NFC champion Carolina Panthers.

Washington (7-6-1) could have clinched a playoff berth by winning its final three games but now needs help. Carolina (6-8) kept its astronomical wild-card hopes alive and dealt a serious blow to the Redskins’ chances with two weeks left in the season.

“We didn’t get it done,” said wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who had seven catches for 111 yards. “Obviously it’s frustrating because we knew what we had at stake, we knew what we had on our hands and we can’t really talk about playoffs until we handle who we need to handle and play better.”

After being picked off by Kurt Coleman in the first half to set up a Carolina field goal, Cousins was sacked by Wes Horton and fumbled on the first snap after halftime as the Panthers took over at the 1-yard line. They scored two plays later to take a 20-9 lead.

Cousins finished 32 of 47 for 316 yards with far too many missed throws in a game with such high stakes. Cousins and coach Jay Gruden were at a loss to explain how the usually high-powered offense sputtered at such a key moment.

“We just never got any kind of rhythm whatsoever throughout the whole game,” said Gruden, referencing his team going 2-for-12 on third down. “Part of it was the running game was atrocious, part of it was we had no deep passing game and then the other part: Carolina was very good today.”

Reigning league MVP Cam Newton showed no ill effects from a shoulder injury suffered last week, throwing for 300 yards and two touchdowns.

“He took a little bit of a shot early on, but when he came to the sideline and had a chance to take a breath he was ready to roll,” Carolina coach Ron Rivera said.

The Panthers took advantage of blunders by the Redskins, who lost their sixth consecutive Monday night home game. It was Washington’s most lopsided loss since being routed 38-16 by Pittsburgh in the season opener, also on a Monday night.

“We didn’t play well enough to win,” Cousins said. “Just didn’t make enough plays.”

Newton was penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct in the second quarter for taunting Redskins linebacker Trent Murphy after scrambling for a 1-yard gain. The penalty took Carolina out of field goal range, moving the ball from the Washington 26 to the 41.

“I’ve got to be better than that,” Newton said. “That just can’t happen on my part.”

Jags consider Coughlin

Jacksonville Florida AP

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to their past to potentially find their future head coach.

GM Dave Caldwell said Monday that former New York Giants Tom Coughlin “would be somebody we’d be interested in talking to” about the team’s coaching vacancy.

The Jaguars (2-12) fired Gus Bradley after the franchise’s ninth consecutive loss Sunday. Bradley went 14-48 in four seasons in Jacksonville, the worst winning percentage (.225) of any NFL coach with at least 60 games.

The 70-year-old Coughlin was Jacksonville’s first head coach, leading the Jaguars to a 68-60 record in eight seasons (1995-2002). Coughlin resigned last January after 12 seasons with the Giants, but has made it clear he wants to return to the NFL. He is currently serving as a senior adviser to the league’s football operations department.

Caldwell could give him a shot at getting back on the sidelines.

“Tom’s a great man and a great person, and we’ll see where it goes,” Caldwell said.

Coughlin won two Super Bowls with the Giants and led them to the playoffs in four consecutive seasons (2005-08).