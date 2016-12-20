Hawks survive Westbrook’s 46 to beat Thunder

Paul Millsap took advantage of a chance to show off his rare versatility.

Atlanta’s 203-cm forward shifted to center because Dwight Howard was out and scored a season-high 30 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 12.7 seconds left. He helped the Hawks overcome Russell Westbrook’s 46 points and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-108 on Monday night.

“It took everything we had,” Millsap said. “It took everybody stepping up to get this win tonight.”

After Millsap’s late shot, Thunder center Steven Adams rebounded a missed 3-pointer by Westbrook and dunked it, but a review determined that the basket came just after time expired.

Westbrook entered the game as the NBA’s leading scorer with more than 30 points per game.

“If he gets his points — he’s going to get that regardless,” Millsap said. “The game plan was try to take everybody else out of it.”

Westbrook, who made 16 of 33 shots and had 11 rebounds and seven assists, was unimpressed with his effort.

“No, we don’t have any moral victories around here, buddy,” he said.

Dennis Schroder scored 31 points and made 10 of 16 shots for the Hawks, who have won four of six after a six-game losing streak.

“Pretty special effort by the guys tonight, to come in here down Dwight, without him, and to find a way to compete against a great rebounding team and an individual player that’s playing just lights-out basketball,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I was very proud of our players.”

Jerami Grant scored a season-high 15 points, and Andre Roberson matched a season high with 14 points for the Thunder. Bulls 113, Pistons 82

In Chicago, Jimmy Butler scored 19 points while Rajon Rondo had 10 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds as the Bulls downed Detroit to snap a three-game losing streak.

Jon Leuer scored 16 points for the Pistons, who have dropped three straight and four of five. Pacers 107, Wizards 105

In Indianapolis, Thaddeus Young made a runner with 0.9 seconds left to give Indiana a victory over Washington.

Paul George scored 27 points and Jeff Teague had 23 in the victory for the Pacers. Timberwolves 115, Suns 108

In Minneapolis, Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 15 rebounds as Minnesota topped Phoenix.

Eric Bledsoe scored 27 points for the Suns, who have lost three straight and four out of five. Nuggets 117, Mavericks 107

In Denver, Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 14 rebounds while Gary Harris scored a career-high 24 points as the Nuggets beat Dallas.

Deron Williams led the Mavericks with 23 points and eight assists.