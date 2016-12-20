Fighters superstar Otani receives top prize at Japan Professional Sports Awards extravaganza

Baseball sensation Shohei Otani, one of the brightest stars of the nation’s sporting scene in 2016, was the recipient of the grand prize at the annual Japan Professional Sports Awards at a Tokyo hotel on Tuesday.

“I’m extremely honored to have been selected while there’s so many other great professional athletes,” said the 22-year-old Otani, who guided the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters to the Japan Series championship in November. “I don’t know how much I was able to contribute to professional sports, but I’d like to keep trying to contribute to it.”

A rare two-way player, Otani, who posted a 10-4 record as a pitcher and hit .322 with 22 homers as a hitter, received the big, shining Prime Minister trophy.

“There’s many other professional sports and I’m happy that I was chosen,” said Otani, who was selected as the 2016 Pacific League MVP Award in dominant fashion through media voting last month.

The Fighters and the Hiroshima Carp, who captured their first Central League pennant in 25 years, received the outstanding performance accolades.

“We’re honored to have won it,” said catcher and captain Shota Ono, whose Fighters bounced back from an 11½-game gap to overtake the then-league leading Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks and win the PL title. “We’d like to continue to evolve to be a better Fighters team.”

Fighters starting pitcher Hirotoshi Takanashi, who earned the Pacific League Rookie of the Year in November, was handed the breakthrough athlete of the year award. The 25-year-old right-hander notched a 10-2 record with a 2.38 ERA for the Sapporo-based club.

The Japan Professional Sports Awards is one of the most prestigious accolades in Japanese sports and it was inaugurated in 1968. The recipients are not limited to individuals but teams may win them as well. Last year, the Japan men’s national rugby team, which had an outstanding run in the World Cup in England, won the grand prize.

In the previous 48 years, baseball players or teams were awarded the top accolade 22 times. Otani is the first recipient from baseball since 2013’s Masahiro Tanaka (New York Yankees pitcher), who led the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles to their first Japan Series title in 2013.

The grand prize and outstanding performance awards are selected via media voting.

Meanwhile, Otani and Ono were named to the Samurai Japan team for the World Baseball Classic earlier in the day and commented on that as well.

“I’ve always wanted to play at that stage, and I’m glad that we have a chance to play as a battery (with Ono for the national team), and it’s good for the Fighters, too. So I want to do my best,” Otani said.

The Samurai Japan announcement was preliminary with 18 players and those who play in the majors could potentially be added later. But Otani said that it’s positive that he’d have almost three months to prepare for the global tournament, including the need to get used to the WBC ball.

“It’s a short international tournament and it’s hard to keep winning in it, though I’ve only watched it through TV,” Otani said of the WBC. “But I’m excited to be part of it and look forward to what’s going to happen.”