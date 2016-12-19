Tortorella earns 500th NHL victory

The Columbus Blue Jackets made John Tortorella sweat a little for his 500th NHL victory.

Columbus squandered leads of 2-0 and 3-2 in the third period before Seth Jones scored 46 seconds into overtime Sunday to lift the Blue Jackets to a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks for their ninth straight win.

Tortorella became the first U.S.-born coach to reach 500 victories, and while he downplayed the accomplishment, Columbus captain Nick Foligno said it was a special moment when he handed the 58-year-old the game puck in a boisterous locker room.

“He says it doesn’t mean (anything), but it’s a lot of wins,” Foligno said. “He’s gone through a roller-coaster of a career . . . going through so many things. We’re really happy to have him at the helm here. He’s really helped push this group forward. Really gratifying for all the guys to see him get that.”

Brandon Saad had two goals and Cam Atkinson added a goal and an assist for Columbus. Alexander Wennberg had two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 14 saves for his league-leading 19th win.

Tortorella, who took over seven games into last season, has the Blue Jackets firing on all cylinders a third of the way through 2016-17 with points in 11 straight (10-0-1) to sit in the mix near the top of the powerhouse Metropolitan Division.

“I have been so privileged to have the opportunity to coach as many games as I have in the league,” Tortorella said after becoming the 24th coach in NHL history to reach 500 wins. “To get this opportunity with this club when there are so many other people dying to get in, that’s what I’m so grateful for. Not numbers, just having the opportunity.”

It looked like Tortorella might not get this opportunity after one forgettable season with the Canucks in 2013-14, a campaign that saw the team miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

The fiery Boston native got off to a good start in Vancouver, but things quickly started to unravel. Tortorella was involved in an ugly incident where he attempted to charge into the Calgary Flames’ locker-room, and he also benched star goalie Roberto Luongo for the showcase Heritage Classic game, a move that ultimately led to the netminder’s trade to the Florida Panthers.

Rangers 3, Devils 2 (SO)

In New York, Kevin Hayes scored the deciding goal in the shootout.

Bruins, 1, Kings 0

In Boston, Jimmy Hayes scored early in the first period and Tuukka Rask made 18 saves for his fourth shutout of the season.

Blackhawks 4, Sharks 1

In Chicago, Ryan Hartman, Vinnie Hinostroza and Patrick Kane scored in the third period.

Jets 4, Avalanche 1

In Winnipeg, Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice to lead the Jets past the Avalanche.

Senators 6, Islanders 2

In New York, Mark Stone had a goal and two assists, Zack Smith scored twice.