Raiders clinch first playoff berth since 2002

Sebastian Janikowski kicked a 44-yard field goal with 2:40 left, his fourth of the game, and the Oakland Raiders beat the San Diego Chargers 19-16 in the Relocation Bowl on Sunday to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2002.

Playing before what looked like a home crowd at 70,000-seat Qualcomm Stadium, the visiting Raiders (11-3) earned a playoff nod on the same field where they made their last postseason appearance, an embarrassing 48-21 loss to Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl on Jan. 26, 2003.

There was a surreal atmosphere to the game, which might be the Chargers’ second-to-last in San Diego.

Team chairman Dean Spanos seems almost certain to move the team to the Los Angeles area after failing to get a big public subsidy to help him replace aging Qualcomm Stadium.

The Raiders could be on the move, too, with owner Mark Davis eyeing Las Vegas, although they’d still play in Oakland until a new stadium was built in Sin City.

Raiders fans in their Silver and Black outnumbered Chargers fans by roughly 80 percent to 20 percent in the crowd of 68,352, the largest crowd of the year in San Diego.

The Chargers (5-9) were eliminated from the playoff chase when Miami beat the New York Jets on Saturday night.

The Chargers will miss the postseason for the third time in coach Mike McCoy’s four seasons.

The winning drive started on the Raiders’ 34 and included a 27-yard run by Latavius Murray and a 22-yard pass from Derek Carr to Seth Roberts.

Carr scrambled on third-and-8 on the Chargers’ 29 and thought he got the first down, but was ruled to have gone out of bounds a yard short. The Raiders challenged and the refs agreed, giving them the first down at the 21.

An incompletion and a sack forced the Raiders to turn to their 17-year veteran kicker, who delivered.

Reggie Nelson intercepted Philip Rivers with 1:37 to go to seal it.

Janikowski also had field goals of 21, 45 and 33 yards.

Titans 19, Chiefs 17: In Kansas City, Ryan Succop kicked a 53-yard field goal into the wind as time expired to give Tennessee a victory over the Chiefs on a frigid afternoon.

Texans 21, Jaguars 20: In Houston, Tom Savage threw for 260 yards after Brock Osweiler was benched in the second quarter, and Lamar Miller scored the Texans’ only touchdown with less than three minutes remaining.

Packers 30, Bears 27: In Chicago, Aaron Rodgers hit Jordy Nelson with a 60-yard pass to set up Mason Crosby’s 32-yard field goal as time expired in one of the coldest games ever played in Chicago, with a game-time of minus-12 Celsius with a minus-20 wind chill.

Bills 33, Browns 13: In Orchard Park New York, LeSean McCoy had a season-best 153 yards rushing and scored twice, and the Bills kept their slim playoff hopes alive, while the Browns fell to 0-14 with two games remaining.

Steelers 24, Bengals 20

In Cincinnati, Chris Boswell tied the club record with six field goals, and Ben Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Ravens 27, Eagles 26: In Baltimore, the Ravens survived a desperate comeback bid by Philadelphia, stopping a 2-point conversion with 4 seconds left.

Giants 17, Lions 6: In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Odell Beckham Jr. made another one-hand touchdown catch to delight replay fanatics, the defense turned in another stifling performance and the Giants inched closer to their first playoff berth since 2011.

Vikings 34, Colts 6: In Minneapolis, Andrew Luck threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns, Robert Turbin rushed for two touchdowns, and Mike Adams forced a fumble and added an interception.