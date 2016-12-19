Jets uncertain about Petty’s status after injury

The New York Jets are waiting for results from tests on Bryce Petty’s injured chest before making a quarterback decision.

Petty was scheduled to have a CT scan on Sunday to make sure he didn’t have a bruised or punctured lung after being knocked out of New York’s 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. X-rays at the stadium were negative.

During a conference call, Todd Bowles said Petty was still having tests.

The coach added that the Jets would wait until they received the results before they determine who will start at quarterback at New England next Saturday.

“We’re going to meet and discuss everything later,” Bowles said. “We haven’t gone through all of the film yet this morning. We’re all going to meet this afternoon.”

Petty was hurt on the first play of the fourth quarter when he got sandwiched by Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh as he completed a 28-yard pass down the right sideline to Robby Anderson. He was replaced by former starter Ryan Fitzpatrick.

“I’ll be good,” Petty said after the game. “A little sore right now, but I’ll be fine.”

It appeared few players on the offensive line other than center Wesley Johnson moved at the snap, and Wake and Suh easily converged on Petty in the backfield. The quarterback called it a “miscommunication,” but wouldn’t go into details on what happened on the play.