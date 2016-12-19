Beal goes off to help Wizards put away Clippers

Bradley Beal fell a point short of his career high Sunday.

He’ll have to settle for making a fan out of Chris Paul.

Beal scored 41 points — including 18 during the third quarter — in the Washington Wizards’ 117-110 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. In the process, he left the nine-time All-Star Paul thoroughly impressed.

“Brad looks like a totally different person,” said Paul, who scored 13 points and had 12 assists for the Clippers. “This is the Bradley Beal he should be all the time. Tonight he was aggressive. In order for this team to be as good as they probably want to be, he got to be like that.”

Markieff Morris had 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, and John Wall added 18 points and 11 assists for the Wizards.

After going down by seven, Washington closed the game on a 22-8 run to seal its third straight win and fifth out of six.

The Wizards shot 80 percent (12 of 15) from the floor in the fourth, and on the other end held Blake Griffin without a basket after he had scored 26 in the first three periods.

“We wanted to make him shoot jump shots,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “The ones he was making, in the second half he still made a few, but we still just wanted to stay with that strategy, and it paid off.”

DeAndre Jordan added 13 points and 17 rebounds for Los Angeles, which played the final 1:08 without ejected coach Doc Rivers.

Rivers’ dismissal came after his son, Clippers guard Austin Rivers, received his fifth technical of the season late in the first half.

“This little stretch we’ve been winning games, but our defense still hasn’t been great,” Paul said. “You want to win and learn at the same time, and it finally caught up with us.”

Jazz 82, Grizzlies 73

In Memphis, Gordon Hayward scored 22 points and Rudy Gobert had 21 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

The win — Utah’s fourth straight — came after the Jazz broke open a close game with about four minutes remaining.

Spurs 113, Pelicans 100

In San Antonio, LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 points and the Spurs paid tribute to Tim Duncan on his jersey retirement night with a fundamentally strong performance.

San Antonio retired Duncan’s jersey after the game. The franchise cornerstone retired in the offseason after winning five championships and two MVPs in 19 seasons, all with the Spurs.

Raptors 109, Magic 79

In Orlando, DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 13 rebounds.

DeRozan has scored at least 30 points in four straight games and 15 times overall this season. Toronto exploded in the third quarter to open a 20-point lead and has scored 100 points in 14 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NBA.

76ers 108, Nets 107

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid scored 17 of his career-high 33 points in the third quarter and hit a pair of free throws with 12.5 seconds left to lead the Sixers to a victory in a matchup of two of the league’s worst teams.

Embiid added 10 rebounds and Ersan Ilyasova had 22 points Philadelphia.

Celtics 105, Heat 95

In Miami, Isaiah Thomas scored 23 points before getting ejected and Avery Bradley added 20 as Boston built a huge early lead on the way to beating the Heat.

Al Horford had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Celtics. They led by 22 in the first half and beat the Heat for the fifth consecutive time.

Mavericks 99, Kings 79

In Dallas, rookie Dorian Finney-Smith scored a season-high 17 points, leading six Mavericks players in double figures.

After losing to Sacramento by 31 points at home 11 days ago, Dallas started fast. The Mavericks scored from 11 of their first 15 shots and never trailed in the contest.