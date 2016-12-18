Stars stop Flyers’ win streak at 10

The bouncing puck helped the Dallas Stars end the Philadelphia Flyers’ long winning streak.

Adam Cracknell scored the tiebreaking goal on a rebound early in the third period to lead the Stars to a 3-1 victory Saturday, snapping the Flyers’ 10-game win streak.

Radek Faksa and Jordie Benn also scored for the Stars and Antti Niemi stopped 31 shots, including three during a Flyers power play in the closing minutes.

Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov hit the goalpost during the late power play for the second time in the third period.

“When we went down by one, we had confidence to make plays,” Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. “We didn’t get a positive bounce on any of those plays.

“I don’t think I learned anything (about the team) through the winning streak. I think it was just a continuation of our group showing up and working hard.”

Cracknell broke a 1-1 tie at the 2:27-mark of the third period. Flyers goalie Steve Mason stopped a shot by John Klingberg, but the puck rebounded to Cracknell’s feet and he put it on his stick and sent a wrist shot into the net.

“He really does the little things,” said Tyler Seguin, who also had an assist on Cracknell’s goal. “He’s always making smart plays.”

Benn, whose penalty gave Philadelphia its only power play with 2:58 left, scored into an empty net with 18 seconds to go.

Canadiens 2, Capitals 1

In Washington, Carey Price bounced back from getting pulled the night before, making 20 saves as Montreal snapped the Capitals’ six-game winning streak.

Rangers 2, Predators 1 (SO)

In Nashville, rookie Jimmy Vesey and Mats Zuccarello each scored in the shootout as New York beat the Predators, as the NHL’s best road team added yet another win to its record.

Blackhawks 6, Blues 4

In St. Louis, Vinnie Hinostroza scored a late tiebreaking goal and Patrick Kane broke out of a 10-game goal-scoring drought.

Maple Leafs 2, Penguins 1 (OT)

In Toronto, Jake Gardiner scored 2 minutes into overtime as the Maple Leafs beat Pittsburgh to end a three-game losing streak.

Red Wings 6, Ducks 4

In Detroit, Tomas Tatar got his first career hat trick to help the Red Wings break out of a slump.

Wild 4, Coyotes 1

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots in his first start in nearly three weeks as the Wild beat Arizona for their seventh straight win.

Hurricanes 2, Sabres 1 (SO)

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Lee Stempniak and Sebastian Aho scored on Carolina’s first two shootout attempts to lift the Hurricanes over Buffalo.

Senators 3, Devils 1

In Ottawa, Derick Brassard scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period and Mike Condon stopped 29 shots.

Oilers 3, Lightning 2 (SO)

In Edmonton, Connor McDavid scored the decisive goal in the shootout.