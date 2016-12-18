Pumphrey breaks record in victory

Donnel Pumphrey seemed nowhere near as excited about the chance to break the NCAA career rushing record as his San Diego State teammates during the week leading up to his final game.

Fittingly, when he broke the record on a 15-yard toss sweep to the right early in the fourth quarter, Pumphrey ended up being pushed out of bounds on the sideline where he could be immediately swarmed by his friends and coaches.

Pumphrey finished with 115 yards rushing and a touchdown in San Diego State’s 34-10 victory over Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Pumphrey passed former Wisconsin star Ron Dayne’s mark of 6,397 yards and wrapped up his sensational career in his Nevada hometown with 6,405 yards, earning the game’s most valuable player honors.

Pumphrey’s senior total of 2,133 yards rushing ranks in the top 10 for an FBS player.

“It means the world to me,” Pumphrey said on the field immediately after the game as his father wiped away tears before hugging him.

It means just as much to his teammates.

“It’s emotional,” running back Rashaad Penny said. “To watch that guy do what he do and accomplish so many goals, it’s amazing.”

“We’re just as fired up as he is,” linebacker Calvin Munson said. “All of our defensive guys hate him in practice because he is good and he gets us better. He couldn’t have done it without the O-line, the fullbacks, the offense.

“I’m just trying to take some credit for you,” Munson joked, with a smiling Pumphrey sitting next to him.

Head coach Rocky Long turned to Munson and responded: “You don’t block anybody.”

Ron Smith returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown, Curtis Anderson caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Christian Chapman, Juwan Washington ran for a touchdown, and John Baron kicked two field goals for the Aztecs (11-3). They overcame a 10-0 first-quarter deficit against the Cougars (9-4) to turn their second consecutive bowl win into a laugher.

Neither the victory nor Pumphrey’s record-setting performance seemed likely after Houston’s defense absolutely smothered the Aztecs in the first quarter. Led by freshman Ed Oliver, Houston had seven tackles for loss on San Diego State’s first 16 plays. Pumphrey had minus-1 yard rushing on seven carries in the first quarter and the Aztecs didn’t have a first down until the first play of the second quarter — on a penalty for running into the kicker.

But Pumphrey started to gash Houston on the perimeter, giving San Diego State the lead for good on a 32-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, and the defense intercepted four of Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr.’s passes in the second half.

“When you are leaving your defense out there too long that’s what happens,” Houston coach Major Applewhite said. “When you give a great back that many at-bats and that many opportunities, one is going to hit at some point and it did.”

Celebration Bowl

Grambling St. 10, North Carolina Central 9: In Atlanta, Grambling State won the Celebration Bowl when it blocked an extra-point kick set back 15 yards by an excessive celebration penalty with just over two minutes left.

New Mexico Bowl

New Mexico 23, Texas-San Antonio 20: In Albuquerque, New Mexico, Richard McQuarley had two short touchdown runs and New Mexico won a bowl game for the second time in a half-century.

AutoNation Cure Bowl

Arkansas St. 31, UFC 13: In Orlando, Justice Hansen threw three touchdown passes to Kendall Sanders.

Camellia Bowl

Appalachian St. 31, Toledo 28: In Montgomery, Alabama,

Marcus Cox rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown and Michael Rubino kicked a go-ahead 39-yard field goal.

New Orleans Bowl

Southern Miss 28, Louisiana Lafayette 21: In New Orleans: Allenzae Staggers set New Orleans Bowl records with 11 catches for 230 yards.