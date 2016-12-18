Westbrook dishes out 22 assists, gets 50th triple-double

Russell Westbrook passed the credit around like he shared the ball on Saturday night.

Westbrook had a career-high 22 assists in his 50th career triple-double, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-101 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

“My teammates did a great job of spacing, catching and finishing, making some shots,” he said. “My job is to be able to find those guys. The ball is in my hands a lot.”

Westbrook also scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in his 13th triple-double of the season. He had gone three games without one, yet the league’s leading scorer continues to average double figures in points, rebounds and assists.

Westbrook set up his teammates for much of the night, but he also showed why he averages more than 30 points per game. He scored 17 points on 5-for-9 shooting in the third quarter to help the Thunder push their lead out to 20 points.

“As the game goes on, I read and kind of see what’s open,” he said. “And I can go back to different things that I see that’s open and try to find ways to be assertive and when not to be. That’s just something I’ve learned over the years.”

Steven Adams had 19 points and seven rebounds and Enes Kanter added 12 points for Oklahoma City, which had dropped two in a row. Thunder guard Victor Oladipo, the team’s No. 2 scorer for the season, missed his third straight game with a right wrist sprain.

Devin Booker scored 31 points for the Suns, who have lost six of eight.

Cavaliers 119, Lakers 108

In Cleveland, LeBron James scored 16 points in the fourth quarter while Kyrie Irving matched a career high with 12 assists as the refreshed Cavaliers put away Los Angeles in the fourth quarter.

Kevin Love had 27 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, leading Cleveland to its sixth win in seven games.

Hornets 107, Hawks 99

In Atlanta, Marvin Williams and Marco Belinelli each scored 19 points as Charlotte snapped a four-game losing streak.

Kemba Walker had 18 points and 10 assists for the Hornets, who grabbed control with a big second quarter. Cody Zeller finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Pacers 105, Pistons 90

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Paul George scored 26 points and Jeff Teague added 19.

Indiana had six players score in double figures and shot 48 percent from the field.

Nuggets 127, Knicks 114

In Denver, Kenneth Faried scored 25 points, Emmanuel Mudiay had 22 and the Nuggets beat Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks.

Anthony, who missed New York’s loss at Golden State on Thursday night with a bruised right shoulder, had 29 points against his former team but remained winless in five trips to Denver since he was traded to the Knicks in 2011.

Rockets 111, T-Wolves 109

In Minneapolis, James Harden scored 10 of his 28 points in overtime and Houston rallied from 12 points down with just over two minutes to play to win its 10th straight game.

Harden also had 13 assists and nine rebounds.

Warriors 135, Trail Blazers 90

In Oakland, California, Kevin Durant scored 34 points, Stephen Curry added 19 points with five 3-pointers and Golden State pulled away for an easy win.

Durant shot 11-for-13 with four 3s in his seventh 30-point game and also pulled down 11 rebounds in nearly 31 minutes. Klay Thompson scored 16 points, and Draymond Green had 12 rebounds and 11 assists.