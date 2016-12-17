Pep denies Bravo rumors

Pep Guardiola made clear on Friday his belief Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is happy at Manchester City, amid reports the goalkeeper could be on his way back to Spain.

The 33-year-old, Chile’s most-capped player who skippered the club to two successive Copa America titles, left Barcelona to join City for £17 million ($22 million) in August as Guardiola wanted a new first choice to replace England No. 1 Joe Hart.

Bravo has not had the easiest start to life in Manchester — he was sent off on his return to the Nou Camp in the Champions League in October, and has kept just two clean sheets in his last 14 games.

There have been reports the ‘keeper has told his teammates he wants to rejoin Barcelona, even though that would mean him being the backup to Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Guardiola, though, is adamant Bravo is happy in England.

“I didn’t read that. Sometimes, when you (journalists) come here, Simon (Heggie, City’s head of media relations) will make a briefing as to what you are going to ask me,” said Guardiola. “But he didn’t speak about that issue.

“I don’t read too much of newspapers, of the Twitters and Instagrams and Facebooks.

“I spoke with Bravo in the last days, and with his wife as well. I saw him here. Their little daughter as well, but I couldn’t speak with her because she is just 1-year-old.

“And he told me he is so happy.”

Guardiola has seen his side drop to fourth place after a strong start that saw it win its first six Premier League games. But it got back on track by beating Watford 2-0 on Wednesday, giving the squad a lift as it prepares for Sunday’s meeting with third-place Arsenal.