Stuhec notches another victory

Ilka Stuhec moved from third to first and won a World Cup Alpine combined race on Friday for her third victory of the season.

Sitting third after the downhill run, the Slovenian finished .12 seconds ahead of Michelle Gisin and .16 clear of Soffia Goggia following the slalom run on the Oreiller-Killy course to win in 2 minutes, 40. 33 seconds.

“It feels amazing, because I know my run in the morning was not perfect and I made a few mistakes,” Stuhec said. “I’ve never liked slalom too much, actually. Lately we’ve been training it a bit more than before.”

Stuhec’s two other wins this season were in downhill, both in Lake Louise. Prior to this season, she had not placed higher than fourth in a race.

“With the self-confidence I have from the races and the results, I’m going fast,” Stuhec said. “I’m feeling confident at the moment and having fun.”

Gisin, who is the younger sister of Olympic downhill champion Dominique Gisin, secured her first career podium finish. Her previous best was sixth place last weekend in slalom at Sestriere, Italy.

“I’m very happy to share a podium with these two girls who are skiing so good,” Gisin said. “Ilka already did such an amazing performance in Lake Louise. I’m just happy I could ski the way I can.”

Goggia is also having a breakthrough year. This was her fifth podium in seven races this season and moved her up to second place in the World Cup standings behind American slalom specialist Mikaela Shiffrin.

“I was definitely anxious at the start of the slalom,” Goggia said. “Training is one thing, to start in a World Cup is way different. I just tried to get the rhythm in the first gate and keep it.”

Meanwhile, in Val Gardena, Italy, Kjetil Jansrud clocked 1 minute, 31.99 seconds down the Saslong course, finishing 0.06 seconds ahead of Kilde and 0.13 in front of Canadian veteran Erik Guay in a men’s World Cup super-G on Friday.

Olympic downhill champion Matthias Mayer of Austria finished fourth, 0.48 behind, as he returned to the site of a horrific crash a year ago which ended his season.