Sharks handle Canadiens again

Montreal defenseman Nathan Beaulieu felt like the entire team let down Carey Price.

Price was pulled in the second period after conceding four goals on 18 shots against the San Jose Sharks in Montreal’s 4-2 loss Friday night. It was the first time Price was pulled when healthy since Oct. 13, 2014.

“None of the goals were his fault,” Beaulieu said. “Guys were just not picking up sticks around the net. Tap-ins from the crease are just unacceptable. They just can’t happen.

“It wasn’t Price getting pulled because Price wasn’t good enough. He’s the best player in the world and he’s our best player. It had nothing to do with him. It was us.”

As he walked to the dressing room, Price glared at the bench, presumably at coach Michel Therrien.

“We pulled him to send a message to the players,” Therrien said. “I didn’t like how they were playing in front of him. It made no sense to keep Price in there. I also had to think about tomorrow’s game.

This was the first game of a back-to-back for Montreal. The team travels to Washington to face the Capitals on Saturday. Still looking for 250th NHL win, Price will get the start in that game.

David Schlemko, Patrick Marleau, Timo Meier and Melker Karlsson scored for San Jose, and Martin Jones made 26 saves. The Sharks have won four in a row, starting their four-game trip with shootout victories in Toronto and Ottawa on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

“Good start,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. “They’ve been sitting around waiting for us this week. We talked a lot about how we better be prepared for their start. Our guys really got out of the gate.”

Brian Flynn and Jeff Petry scored in the third period for Montreal, and Al Montoya made five saves in relief of Price. The Canadiens are 1-7-1 against San Jose in the last six years. Kings 1, Penguins 0 (OT)

In Pittsburgh, Tyler Toffoli scored a minute into overtime, helping Los Angeles end the Penguins’ seven-game winning streak.

The Kings have won three of four overall and four straight against Pittsburgh. Toffoli got his eighth goal, and Peter Budaj stopped 39 shots for his third shutout of the season.

Matt Murray made his fifth straight start and had 27 saves for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had won nine of 11 and six straight at home. Sabres 3, Islanders 2 (OT)

In Buffalo, Rasmus Ristolainen scored 42 seconds into overtime to give the Sabres a victory over New York.

Johan Larsson and Matt Moulson also scored, and Ristolainen had his team-leading 19th assist to help Buffalo win its second straight game. Robin Lehner made 33 saves.

Ryan Strome and Alan Quine scored for the Islanders, and Jean-Francois Berube made 34 saves in his first start of the season. New York has lost four in a row. Panthers 3, Avalanche 1

In Denver, Reilly Smith scored a short-handed goal to break a third-period tie, and Florida beat reeling Colorado.

Jason Demers had a goal and an assist, and Michael Matheson also scored for the Panthers.

James Reimer made 30 saves in the victory.

Jaromir Jagr didn’t assist on any of the Florida goals and remains three points behind Mark Messier for second place on the NHL’s career scoring list. Canucks 4, Lightning 2

In Vancouver, Bo Horvat scored the winning goal off a lucky bounce in the third period, helping the Canucks beat Tampa Bay.

Ryan Miller had 25 saves and Brandon Sutter, Luca Sbisa and Alexandre Burrows also scored for Vancouver.

Victor Hedman and Cory Conacher scored for the Lightning. Capitals 4, Hurricanes 3

In Raleigh, North Carolina, T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored in the shootout and Washington earned its sixth straight win by beating Carolina.

Oshie also scored the tying goal on a deflection with 6:04 left, Alex Ovechkin scored his team-leading 14th goal and Justin Williams also scored for the Capitals.

Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and an assist, Jeff Skinner and Justin Faulk scored and rookie Sebastian Aho had two assists. Blue Jackets 4, Flames 1

In Calgary, Sam Gagner got his fifth goal in five games, Zach Werenski continued his impressive rookie season with two assists and Columbus beat the Flames for its eighth straight win.

Boone Jenner, Brandon Saad and Matt Calvert also scored for the Blue Jackets, who own the NHL’s best winning percentage at .750. Streaking Columbus is 13-1-2 in its last 16.