Minnesota players boycott over bans on teammates

The University of Minnesota football team is threatening to boycott one of the nation’s top second-tier bowl games over the suspension of 10 players accused of participating in a sexual assault.

Prosecutors decided there was not enough evidence to file criminal charges, and the players thought the matter was behind them. But a separate school investigation concluded Wednesday that the athletes violated a policy adopted last year that defines sexual assault as anything without a “clear and unambiguous” expression of consent.

Now, less than two weeks before the Golden Gophers’ scheduled Dec. 27 Holiday Bowl appearance against Washington State, the walkout threatens to upend the San Diego game.

On Thursday, the entire team gathered to tell reporters they will not practice or play unless the suspensions are revoked. Several players also are facing possible expulsion.

“All these kids’ reputations are destroyed,” senior quarterback Mitch Leidner said.

“Their names are destroyed. It’s extremely difficult to get back, and it’s very unfair for them, and that’s why we’re sticking together through this thing.”

In a joint statement issued Friday, university president Eric Kaler and athletic director Mark Coyle called the suspensions “a values-based decision,” not a legal judgment.

“But we can tell you that certain behavior is simply unacceptable and antithetical to our institutional values. We support Gopher Athletics’ decision because this is much bigger than football,” the statement said.