Rockets sink NBA record 24 3-pointers

The Houston Rockets didn’t seem too impressed with their latest entry in the NBA record book.

The Rockets made an NBA-record 24 3-pointers, led by Eric Gordon’s 7-for-12 effort, and beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-100 Friday night.

“We just played how we play,” said Harden, who shot 6-for-12 on 3s and finished with 29 points. “It didn’t feel no different. We shot the basketball, open 3s and you know — they went in.”

Harden also had 11 rebounds and 13 assists for his sixth triple-double of the season and 15th of his career — passing Hakeem Olajuwon for the most in franchise history.

“The best player in Rockets history — The Dream,” Harden said. “For me, it’s an unbelievable accomplishment. Credit to my teammates for knocking down their shots. I’m just trying to make an impact on the game that’s all.”

Ryan Anderson made Houston’s 24th 3-pointer of the game with 32 seconds remaining, and the Toyota Center crowd erupted in celebration of the record.

Gordon confidently predicted that the best is yet to come.

“I wouldn’t doubt before the season’s over that we’ll break that record again,” Gordon said. “I think it’ll happen again, for sure. A lot of teams like to load up and not let us get layups and force us to shoot 3s so why not?”

In picking up their ninth straight win, the Rockets attempted 61 3s — making 39.3 percent — to shatter their own record of 50 set earlier this year. They broke the NBA record for 3s made in a game, shared by Houston in 2013 and Orlando in 2009.

“They’ve added another dimension to the game because of their ability to be able to shoot the way they do,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said.

Trevor Ariza added 20 points and Patrick Beverley had 13 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Houston.

Anthony Davis scored 19 points in 22 minutes for New Orleans and rested much of the second half after Houston built a lead as big as 24 points. Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry later said Davis was kicked in his lower leg and was limping so he held him from playing in the fourth quarter.

Houston attempted 31 3s in the first two quarters, an NBA record for a half. The Rockets made 14 3s in the first half, entering the break with a 45.2-percent clip. Houston entered the game attempting 37.6 3s per game, tops in the league, and making 38.4 percent.

Gentry said Houston’s offense is fueled by Harden’s abilities as a playmaker.

“He controls the game,” Gentry said. “The game is played at his pace. He’s leading the league in assists and he has a lot of shooters around him. He can score and he’s playing like an MVP candidate.

“If you look around the league right now, he’s as good as anybody playing.”

Pelicans point guard Tim Frazier played through a right wrist sprain in his hometown, several kilometers from his high school alma mater of Strake Jesuit.

There was plenty of familiarity between the two teams. Three Rockets players — Gordon, Ariza and Anderson — played previously for New Orleans, while the Pelicans’ Terrence Jones and Omer Asik are former Rockets. Additionally, Pelicans coach Gentry served as an assistant for Rockets coach D’Antoni in Phoenix.

Hawks 125, Raptors 121

In Toronto, Dwight Howard had 27 points and 15 rebounds, Dennis Schroder scored 24 points and Atlanta snapped the Raptors’ four-game win streak.

Wizards 122, Pistons 108

In Washington, John Wall delivered a 29-point, 11-assist performance, leading a Wizards offense that committed a season-low five turnovers against Detroit.

Bradley Beal added 25 points and Marcin Gortat had 12 to go with 14 rebounds for Washington, which also set a season high for points in its fourth win in five games.

Bucks 95, Bulls 69

In Chicago, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 11 assists and seven boards, and Milwaukee routed the Bulls for a sweep of their home-and-home series.

Lakers 100, 76ers 89

In Philadelphia, Julius Randle netted nine of his 25 points in a dominant first quarter and Los Angeles snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Clippers 102, Heat 98

In Miami, Blake Griffin scored 20 points, Chris Paul and J.J. Redick each added 17 and Los Angeles held off the Heat for its fourth consecutive win.

Celtics 96, Hornets 88

In Boston, Isaiah Thomas scored 16 of his 26 points in the second half and Al Horford had 18 points and five blocked shots as the Celtics beat Charlotte to stop a three-game slide.

Magic 118, Nets 111

In Orlando, Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 10 rebounds in his return to the lineup, Evan Fournier also poured in 21 and the Magic held off Brooklyn to snap a six-game home losing streak.

Kings 96, Grizzlies 92

In Memphis, DeMarcus Cousins scored 22 points, Kosta Koufos had 16 points and 13 boards, and Sacramento weathered a late Grizzlies rally.

Jazz 103, Mavericks 100

In Salt Lake City, Rodney Hood pulled up for a 3-pointer in transition with 0.8 seconds left that gave Utah the win after a furious rally by Dallas in the fourth quarter.