Warriors power past undermanned Knicks

Another spectacular passing performance earned Steve Kerr’s postgame praise, yet there was little else the coach liked about his “heavy-legged,” December-weary Warriors after an exhausting road trip.

Klay Thompson scored 25 points, JaVale McGee added a season-best 17 and Golden State beat the undermanned New York Knicks 103-90 on Thursday night.

But at the end of an emotional day for the NBA, news of the death of good friend and colorful sideline reporter Craig Sager made it hard for Kerr and everybody else on the court to focus on basketball.

“Craig’s death and the news today far outweighs anything that happens in the gym,” Kerr said.

Kevin Durant had 15 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, and Stephen Curry pulled down a season-high 10 rebounds to go with eight points and eight assists against a New York team missing stars Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose.

“We kept the ball moving and made them chase the ball all night and got layups,” Durant said. “And we didn’t really shoot the ball that well.”

The Warriors had 36 assists on their initial 36 baskets — 26 in the first half — and all 11 players who appeared in the first half scored in Golden State’s fifth straight win over New York. The Warriors wound up with 41 assists and held a 57-49 rebounding advantage.

Justin Holiday had 15 points off the bench for the late-arriving Knicks, whose second bus was delayed coming from San Francisco in a downpour.

New York couldn’t overcome a slow start from the field, going 4-for-15 to fall behind in a hurry. The Knicks shot 40.9 percent overall.

“They’re running in transition, they’re throwing up 3s, they’re hitting open guys and playing fast,” New York guard Courtney Lee said. “You can get caught up in that, and that’s not our style of game.” Bucks 108, Bulls 97

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and Jabari Parker added 28 to lead the Bucks to a victory over Chicago.

The Bulls lost for the fifth time in seven games and dropped their third straight on the road despite 21 points from Jimmy Butler and 20 from Dwyane Wade. Pelicans 102, Pacers 95

In New Orleans, Anthony Davis had 35 points, 16 rebounds and five blocked shots, rookie Buddy Hield scored a career-high 21 and the Pelicans defeated Indiana.

Myles Turner scored 26 on 11-of-14 shooting for the Pacers. Spurs 107, Suns 92

In Phoenix, Kawhi Leonard had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Pau Gasol added 18 points and nine boards to lead San Antonio over the Suns.

Devin Booker’s 17 points led Phoenix, which missed a chance to win consecutive games for only the second time this season. Nuggets 132, Blazers 120

In Denver, Danilo Gallinari scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half and the Nuggets led big early before holding on late to beat Portland.

CJ McCollum scored 23 for the Trail Blazers, who have lost five of six.