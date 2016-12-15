Chelsea’s win streak hits 10

Cesc Fabregas’ goal earned Chelsea a 1-0 victory — its 10th in a row — at Sunderland, as Antonio Conte’s side surged six points clear at the top of the Premier League table on Wednesday.

Fabregas, who came in for Nemanja Matic, curled in a shot in the 40th minute to help Chelsea earn its longest winning run within the same league campaign since 2005-06.

“Today we didn’t pay, but when you have the possibility to kill the game, you must kill the game,” Conte said. “I prefer my players not to look at the table and to focus on the next game in three days (at Crystal Palace). We must prepare very well to have a good Christmas.”

There were also wins for Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s 88th-minute strike earned Manchester United a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Chelsea, which was missing Eden Hazard due to injury, has won all 10 league games it has played since losing 3-0 at Arsenal on Sept. 24, keeping eight clean sheets.

On Wednesday, it took a flying save from Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to prevent Patrick van Aanholt from snatching a point for Sunderland, currently at the bottom of the 20-team table, at the death.

Conte’s men are six points clear of Liverpool, which went above Arsenal into second place courtesy of a 3-0 win at Middlesbrough in which Adam Lallana scored twice.

Having seen his side beaten 4-3 at Bournemouth and then held to a 2-2 draw by West Ham United, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dropped goalkeeper Lorus Karius for Simon Mignolet.

His team went ahead in the 29th minute when Lallana headed in England teammate Nathaniel Clyne’s right-wing cross.

Lallana set up Divock Origi for a second on the hour, and eight minutes later the Belgian returned the favor as Lallana claimed his second goal.

“About a year ago, I had sat him in the office and I was happy with him, but he was like, ‘I’m not scoring,’ ” Klopp said of Lallana.

“And I said he wasn’t in the right positions. Tonight he was twice in the right position and it was wonderful.”

Liverpool moved above Arsenal on goal difference after Arsene Wenger’s side lost 2-1 at Everton on Tuesday.

Compounding the bad news for the Gunners was City, Tottenham and United all closed in on them.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side rebounded after successive defeats against Chelsea and defending champion Leicester City by winning 2-0 at home against Watford.

Guardiola, who dropped John Stones and reverted to a back four, saw his side prevail thanks to goals in each half by Pablo Zabaleta and David Silva.

“We won, we had a good performance,” said Guardiola. “All the team worked hard and it is good to get a clean sheet.”

City remained fourth, seven points adrift of Chelsea, but only a point below Liverpool and Arsenal.

Tottenham is three points back in fifth place after Christian Eriksen scored twice in a 3-0 home win over Hull City, with Victor Wanyama also on target.

Having beaten Spurs 1-0 on Sunday, United recorded back-to-back league wins for the first time since August by edging Palace to remain three points below in sixth place.

Jose Mourinho’s side went ahead in first-half stoppage time at Selhurst Park when Ibrahimovic chested down Juan Mata’s free-kick for Paul Pogba to knock in from close range.

United was pegged back in the 66th minute when James McArthur beat David de Gea at his near post, but with the end of the match looming, Pogba freed up Ibrahimovic to kick home his 14th goal of the season.

“It was very difficult, but very deserved,” Mourinho told the BBC.

“It was an amazing reaction and I am really pleased for the players.”

West Bromwich Albion climbed seventh place after a hat trick of headers by Salomon Rondon gave Tony Pulis’ men a 3-1 home win over Swansea City.

West Ham got out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 home win over Burnley and Stoke City and Southampton played out a scoreless draw.