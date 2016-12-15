Hungarian court rejects national referendum on 2024 Olympic bid

Hungary’s supreme court has again rejected a plan to hold a national referendum on Budapest’s bid to host the 2024 Olympics.

The Kuria, as the court is called, on Wednesday upheld key parts of a lower court decision blocking the vote. Among its objections to the referendum, the Kuria said the question being asked was not sufficiently clear and could potentially mislead voters.

Investigative journalist Katalin Erdelyi has proposed several referendums on the Budapest bid, both at the national and the city level, but all have been either rejected by the courts or abandoned for other reasons. She said a separate, new effort to hold a referendum in Budapest was currently going through the legal channels.

Los Angeles and Paris are the other bidders. The International Olympic Committee will select the host city in September 2017.