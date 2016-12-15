Flyers strike late to keep run going

Wayne Simmonds handed his faulty stick to Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in the middle of a late onslaught by the Colorado Avalanche and continued to try to block shots with his body.

It was the kind of all-out effort the Philadelphia Flyers needed to preserve their longest winning streak in 31 years.

Roman Lyubimov and Brayden Schenn scored 1:46 apart in the third period and Philadelphia held on for its 10th straight victory, beating Colorado 4-3 on Wednesday night.

The Flyers have their longest winning streak since a franchise-best run of 13 games in 1985, but this one didn’t come easily.

Colorado had chance after chance to score the equalizer after pulling goalie Calvin Pickard with 1:31 remaining. Steve Mason helped deny the Avalanche with several clutch saves as his defense scrambled in front of him.

“Just an all-out battle,” Mason said. “Guys were giving everything they could to block shots, try to clear pucks. We had a broken stick, a failed clear on a wrong-way stick. It’s a heck of a way to close out a game. It was pretty chaotic.”

The Flyers know they can’t be satisfied in a competitive Metropolitan Division, though. They are tied with New York Rangers in second place at 41 points.

But still, the streak is appreciated.

“I’ve never won 10 in a row in any league, never mind the NHL,” Simmonds said after the game. “So it’s pretty special.”

Penguins 4, Bruins 3 (OT)

In Pittsburgh, Bryan Rust flipped a backhander past Tuukka Rask 1:24 into overtime to lift the Penguins over Boston for their seventh straight victory.

Lightning 6, Flames 3

In Calgary, Brian Boyle scored two first-period goals and Tampa Bay beat the Flames to snap Calgary’s six-game winning streak.

Sharks 4, Senators (SO)

In Ottawa, Kevin Labanc had the lone goal in four rounds of a shootout to lift San Jose.