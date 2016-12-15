Rockets soar to eighth straight win

James Harden’s latest game left him tied in Houston’s record books with perhaps the greatest Rocket of all.

Harden had a triple-double — 15 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds — in just three quarters to lead the Rockets to their eighth straight win, 132-98 over the short-handed Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

It was Harden’s fifth triple-double this season and the 14th of his career, which ties him with Hakeem Olajuwon for most in franchise history. Harden acknowledged how special it is to be mentioned in the same breath as The Dream.

“Yes, obviously all-time Rockets great, best to ever do it (in) a Rocket uniform and one of the best to ever do it period,” Harden said. “So just honored. It’s a credit to my teammates who helped me and coaches and just trying to win. That’s all.”

Houston’s winning streak is the longest current one in the NBA and the team’s longest since 2014.

“The biggest thing I’m happy with is we had 40 assists on 50 buckets, so they’re sharing the ball,” coach Mike D’Antoni said. “James does what he does every night and just a lot of good stuff going on.”

Harden’s triple-double came in 29 minutes and 52 seconds of play, which is his second when playing less than 30 minutes.

The Rockets led by 15 points in the third quarter before using a 10-4 run to push it to 76-53 with about 7 minutes left in the quarter.

Wizards 109, Hornets 106

In Washington, John Wall and Bradley Beal combined for 19 of their 45 points in the team’s 38-point third quarter, the Wizards’ highest-scoring period this season.

Heat 95, Pacers 89

In Miami, Hassan Whiteside had 26 points and 22 rebounds, and Tyler Johnson scored 15 off the bench for the Heat.

Raptors 123, 76ers 114

In Philadelphia, DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points and Kyle Lowry added 20 in his Philadelphia homecoming to help Toronto win its fourth straight.

Grizzlies 93, Cavaliers 85

In Memphis, Troy Daniels had 20 points and Marc Gasol added 17 points and 11 boards to lead the Grizzlies over short-handed Cleveland, which left its top three players (LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love) at home to rest.

Clippers 113, Magic 108

In Orlando, Austin Rivers made seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points in his return from a concussion to help Los Angeles beat the Magic.

Nets 107, Lakers 97

In New York, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Sean Kilpatrick had 22 and Brooklyn sent Los Angeles to its eighth straight loss.

Pistons 95, Mavericks 85

In Dallas, Detroit’s Reggie Jackson had 20 points and Andre Drummond led a dominant rebounding effort with 17.

Jazz 109, Thunder 89

In Salt Lake City, Rodney Hood scored 25 points and Utah defeated Oklahoma City to break a tie between the teams atop the Northwest Division.

Spurs 108, Celtics 101

In San Antonio, Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points and point guard Tony Parker had 16 points, including 10 in the final period, against Boston.