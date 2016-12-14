Blackhawks hold on to top Rangers

Scott Darling is more comfortable in his second full NHL season and he’s been coming up big for the Chicago Blackhawks with starting goalie Corey Crawford out.

Darling stopped 33 shots, Artem Anisimov scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the Central Division-leading Blackhawks beat the New York Rangers 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Darling has started the last six games while Crawford has been recovering from an appendectomy. Darling has been stellar over the last four games, allowed just three goals on 116 shots while helping the Blackhawks go 3-0-1.

“You just get into a rhythm, you get comfortable, not as nervous,” said Darling, who upped his record to 7-2-2 this season. “You can just relax and have fun out there. . . . Last year was my first full year. I was still nervous about my role, my position within the organization. Coming back now, I’m not one of the new guys, I’ve been here for 2½ years.”

The Rangers had some chances in the final minutes, but Darling stopped Mats Zuccarello’s slap shot with about 3 minutes to go, and then a tip-in attempt by Jimmy Vesey less than a minute later.

“The guys did a good job of keeping a lot of it from the outside,” Darling said. “They had their chances and so did we. . . . It was a fun game, a great hockey game and a big two points.”

Trevor van Riemsdyk also scored, Artemi Panarin had two assists and Anisimov had one as Chicago got even with New York following a 1-0 overtime loss at home to the Rangers last Friday.

Capitals 4, Islanders 2

In New York, Matt Niskanen scored two goals in the third period to lift Washington over the Islanders for its fifth straight victory.

Hurricanes 8, Canucks 6

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Justin Faulk scored the go-ahead goal 5:56 into the third period and the Hurricanes rallied from three goals down to beat Vancouver.

Sabres 6, Kings 3

In Buffalo, Jack Eichel scored two goals in 2:08 of the second period and assisted on another.

Blue Jackets 3, Oilers 1

In Edmonton, Sam Gagner had a goal and an assist, and Columbus won its seventh straight game.

Stars 6, Ducks 2

In Dallas, Dan Hamhuis opened the Stars’ five-goal third period against Anaheim with his first of the season on his 34th birthday.

Wild 5, Panthers 1

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk made 29 saves and Minnesota defeated Florida for its fifth straight victory.

Predators 6, Blues 3

In Nashville, Mike Fisher scored twice and the Predators erased a three-goal deficit to beat St. Louis.

Sharks 3, Maple Leafs 2 (SO)

In Toronto, Logan Couture scored the only goal in a shootout to lift the San Jose to a victory over the Maple Leafs.

Coyotes 4, Red Wings 1

In Detroit, Jamie McGinn scored twice in Arizona’s victory over the Red Wings.