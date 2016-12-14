Lillard has big night as Blazers rout Thunder to end skid

Damian Lillard called it a breakthrough.

Coming off a one-point loss to the Clippers the night before, the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 114-95 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Lillard had 17 points and nine assists before sitting in the fourth quarter. Mason Plumlee added 18 points for the Blazers, who led by as many as 26 points in their first game back after a 1-4 road trip.

Russell Westbrook was off his league-leading average of 31.1 points a game with 20 for the Thunder, who have lost two of their last three after a six-game winning streak. Westbrook also sat for the final quarter.

Portland was coming off a 121-120 loss at Los Angeles on Monday night.

“We had a chance to win that game, but we came up short,” Lillard said about the game against the Clippers. “I think all of those things we went through, and then staying with it, and the build up, tonight felt like kind of a breakthrough from all those experiences.”

The Thunder were without Victor Oladipo because of a right wrist sprain, forcing Oklahoma City’s first starting lineup change of the season. Jerami Grant, acquired by the Thunder in a trade with Philadelphia at the start of the season, got his first start for Oklahoma City and finished with 11 points.

“I didn’t think that we shot the ball particularly well today,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “I thought that we had fairly decent looks, but we didn’t shoot the ball well, and I thought some of that bled into our defense a little bit.”

Cavaliers 103, Grizzlies 86

In Cleveland, Kevin Love scored 29 points, J.R. Smith found his aim — for one half — and LeBron James added 23 points as the Cavaliers won their fifth straight.

Memphis rested center Marc Gasol for the first of back-to-back games against the defending NBA champions.

Timberwolves 99, Bulls 94

In Chicago, Zach LaVine scored 24 points, Andrew Wiggins added 23 and Minnesota won in coach Tom Thibodeau’s return to Chicago.

The Timberwolves wiped out a 21-point deficit and got Thibodeau a victory in his first game in the Windy City since the Bulls fired him in an acrimonious split in 2015.

Warriors 113, Pelicans 109

In New Orleans, Stephen Curry scored 30 points, Kevin Durant added 27 to go with a big block on Anthony Davis in the final minute and Golden State held off the Pelicans.

Draymond Green recorded a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, and it was the last of his four steals — on Davis in the waning seconds — that sealed the victory.

Suns 113, Knicks 111 (OT)

In Phoenix, Eric Bledsoe scored the go-ahead points on a driving, left-handed layup with 30 seconds to play and the Suns gave New York its second loss in eight games.

Bledsoe scored eight consecutive points late in OT and finished with 31, his third consecutive 30-point game.

Magic 131, Hawks 120

In Atlanta, Serge Ibaka scored 29 points, Elfrid Payton reached career highs with 26 points and 14 assists and Orlando snapped a three-game losing streak.