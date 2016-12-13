Brady throws 3 TDs in win

The New England Patriots needed a big play, and Tom Brady delivered — again.

Brady connected with Chris Hogan for a 79-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to help the Patriots to a 30-23 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Brady threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the fourth NFL quarterback with at least 450 career touchdown passes. He also threw just his second interception of the season.

LeGarrette Blount rushed for 72 yards on 18 carries, passing 1,000 yards for the first time since his rookie season with Tampa Bay in 2010.

The Patriots (11-2) have won four straight games and eight of their last nine as they continue to inch toward their eighth straight AFC East title.

“It was a big game for us,” Brady said. “You play at home in December on Monday night against a great defense, it was important for us to come out and play well. We knew it was gonna be a 60-minute game.”

The Ravens (7-6) had won two in a row. They now face a challenging route to the playoffs with two of their last three on the road.

Joe Flacco did his best to keep Baltimore in the game, finishing 37 of 52 for 324 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The 37 completions set a franchise record.

The Patriots led 23-3 before the Ravens turned back-to-back New England fumbles on special teams into touchdowns.

The Patriots still had a 23-17 lead in the fourth quarter when Baltimore drove to the New England’s 12 before Flacco was sacked by Rob Ninkovich, forcing the Ravens to settle for a field goal.

Baltimore entered the week with the NFL’s top-ranked defense, giving up just 296.1 yards per game. But the Patriots defense shined early on, limiting the Ravens to just three points and 142 yards in the first half.

Baltimore rushed only four times for 7 yards in the opening 30 minutes, and was just 3 for 8 on third downs.

New England appeared to be in control after Martellus Bennett’s 19-yard touchdown reception made it 23-3 with 8:45 to play in the third. But Cyrus Jones couldn’t get out of the way of Sam Koch’s 53-yard punt. It brushed off his foot as it fell to the turf and was picked up by Chris Moore on the Patriots 3. The Ravens scored two plays later.

New England then gave Baltimore another gift on the ensuing kickoff when returner Matt Slater lost the ball after a hit by Patrick Onwuasor. Shareece Wright recovered for the Ravens, and Flacco threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kenneth Dixon.

“I think there were some plays I wish we all could have had back,” Brady said. “But they’re a competitive team. They force you into some errors. It was great to finish the game with the ball in our hands. We always love doing that.”

Rams cut Fisher loose

Los Angeles AP

Jeff Fisher’s tenure in Los Angeles didn’t last one full season.

The Rams fired Fisher on Monday and elevated special teams coordinator John Fassel to interim coach. The Rams are 4-9 heading into Thursday night’s game at Seattle.

Fisher had been the team’s coach since 2012, and compiled a 31-45-1 record with the Rams. He oversaw the move from St. Louis to Los Angeles this past offseason.

The lack of success on the field, capped by a 42-14 home rout by Atlanta on Sunday, spelled the end for Fisher, who is tied with Dan Reeves for most regular-season losses in NFL history with 165. Fisher has the lowest winning percentage (.512) among coaches with 130-plus losses.

Los Angeles has a league-low 194 points this season.

“Making a decision such as this, especially during the season, is one of the most difficult in sports,” Rams owner Stan Kroenke said.

Fisher, 58, went 147-126 as coach of the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans and helped that franchise in its relocation. He led the Titans to the 1999 AFC championship.