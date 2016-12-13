DeRozan, Ross shoot Raptors past Bucks

Terrence Ross helped the Toronto Raptors put a stop to the Milwaukee Bucks’ comeback effort.

After seeing Milwaukee cut a 26-point deficit to just 10 after three quarters, the reserve swingman scored the first seven points of the fourthto key a 14-2 run and the Raptors pulled away for a 122-100 win Monday night.

It was the Raptors’ sixth straight victory over the Bucks, and their 12th win in the last 13 meetings.

“We had to pick up our intensity,” Ross said after finishing with a season-high 25 points. “They made their push, they made their run just like everybody else is going to do, and we had to come back and make ours, and I think the second unit helped do that.”

While DeMar DeRozan led the way with 30 points in the victory, the Raptors benefited from strong shooting from throughout the lineup. Toronto shot 50.6 percent from the field and 56 percent from 3-point range.

While acknowledging the contributions of Ross, Toronto coach Dwane Casey tipped his cap to the play of point guard Kyle Lowry, who had 18 points and seven assists, for finding the team’s shooters in stride.

“Kyle’s doing a good job when they’re trying to blitz him and kicking it out and guys are making shots,” Casey said.

Giannis Antetokonmpo had 30 points in the loss for the Bucks. Heat 112, Wizards 101

In Miami, Goran Dragic scored a season-high 34 points, Hassan Whiteside had 17 points and 16 rebounds and the Heat beat Washington to snap a five-game slide.

Dragic scored 13 points in the fourth for the Heat, who opened a six-game homestand. James Johnson scored 14 off the bench for Miami, which won for only the third time in 11 games at home.

John Wall scored 30 points and Bradley Beal added 29 for the Wizards, who are 0-2 against the Heat this season. Pacers 110, Hornets 94

In Indianapolis, Paul George and Myles Turner scored 22 points each to lead Indiana past the Hornets.

Jeff Teague had 16 points, 11 assists and five rebounds, and Rodney Stuckey added 14 points for the Pacers, who have won two straight since returning home from a five-game road trip.

Marco Belinelli scored 14 points for Charlotte. Clippers 121, Blazers 120

In Los Angeles, Blake Griffin had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Chris Paul had 21 points and 14 assists, and the Clippers held off Portland to sweep the season series.

J.J. Redick finished with 19 points, hitting all eight of his free throws — including three in the closing seconds to push Los Angeles’ lead to four points.

C.J. McCollum had 25 points and Damian Lillard finished with 24 points and eight assists for the Trail Blazers, who lost their fourth straight. Kings 116, Lakers 92

In Sacramento, DeMarcus Cousins had 31 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, and the Kings used a big third quarter to send slumping Los Angeles to a seventh straight defeat in a game featuring seven technical fouls.

First-year Lakers coach Luke Walton was ejected at the 4:14 mark of the first quarter after two technicals in succession for arguing. Mavericks 112, Nuggets 92

In Dallas, Wesley Matthews scored 25 points and the last-place Mavericks enjoyed a rare blowout, beating listless Denver.

Harrison Barnes had 18 points for Dallas, which led 65-43 at the break. Rockets 122, Nets 118

In Houston, James Harden had 36 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds to lead the Rockets to their seventh straight victory.

Brook Lopez scored 26 points and Sean Kilpatrick added 17 for Brooklyn.