Real Madrid arrives in Japan for Club World Cup

After a sleepless 13-hour flight from Spain, Brazilian defender Marcelo said Monday he is delighted to be in Japan and ready to help European champions Real Madrid win the Club World Cup.

“I could not sleep (on the flight) but we are delighted that we are able to come to this tournament and we will get well prepared,” Marcelo said before the Spanish giants held their first training session at Yokohama’s Mitsuzawa Stadium.

“I play for the national team as well and go on flights of 11 hours or more so I am used to it,” the 28-year-old said through a translator.

“We have had a tight fixture schedule but this is a great tournament and we are happy to be here and our dream is to win.”

Madrid was greeted at the airport by hundreds of fans shortly after 5 a.m. Monday ahead of its attempt to win its first Club World Cup since the 2014 tournament in Morocco.

“This is my first time in Japan and I feel like we are welcome. I know about Japan through books and media and I have realized a childhood dream (by being here),” said Marcelo.

Madrid, which has arrived on the back of a club-record 35-game winning streak, plays Mexico’s Club America in the semifinals at Nissan Stadium on Thursday after the CONCACAF region champions beat South Korea’s Asian champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 2-1 on Sunday.

“I have got a group of talented players and the (good) results (we have had) are the fruits of our training,” said Real coach Zinedine Zidane.

“The most important game is the game right in front of us. The only thing in my head at the moment is Thursday’s game. We will give it our all with the intention of winning,” added the French legend.

“I saw Club America in their most recent game and a few cup and derby games. We will do some research about them in the next few days.”

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is with the Real squad that is missing Welsh winger Gareth Bale, who is recovering from ankle surgery.

Ronaldo’s inclusion in the squad means he will miss Monday’s FIFA award night in Paris.

But despite the time difference, Marcelo said he expects Ronaldo — who won the best male player award in 2008, 2013 and 2014 and along with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi is one of the favorites to win it again this year — will wait up for the result.

“I don’t think there will be any contact about the result until the middle of the night here but I think he will wait up for it,” said Marcelo.

“He is a fantastic player that I respect and I hope he wins it,” he said.