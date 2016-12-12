Flyers beat Red Wings in overtime

Brayden Schenn completed an outstanding weekend and helped the Philadelphia Flyers reach their longest winning streak in over two decades.

Schenn scored in overtime and Anthony Stolarz got his first shutout in his second NHL start, lifting the Flyers over the Detroit Red Wings 1-0 on Sunday night for their ninth straight win.

It’s Philadelphia’s longest streak since winning nine straight in April 1995.

Schenn had three power-play goals in a 4-2 win over Dallas on Saturday, then scored 2:44 into OT against Detroit for his eighth goal of the season.

Schenn cut in off the left wing, skated across the top of the crease, faked a backhand shot and slid in the winner.

The 22-year-old Stolarz is the youngest Flyers goalie to post a shutout since Dominic Roussell on Feb. 27, 1992. He made 28 saves, helping Philadelphia outlast Jimmy Howard and the Red Wings. Howard made 34 saves in his first start since Nov. 23.

“It’s exciting, that’s for sure. I couldn’t have drawn it up any better and when you’re a kid dreaming of playing at Joe Louis Arena,” Stolarz said. “It’s something you can’t even put into words. I’m excited, but I’m more excited to have the win streak going.”

The Red Wings got their first point at home since Dec. 1. They have only 20 goals in their last 12 games at Joe Louis Arena, in which they are 2-7-3.

“I thought we did a lot of good things. The only thing that’s missing is goals,” Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg. “I thought we were playing good structure, forechecking well, playing good in our own end. Howie’s (Howard) good again. The only thing we were missing is goals.”

Avalanche 3, Maple Leafs 1

In Toronto, Semyon Varlamov made 51 saves to help Colorado rebound from a miserable loss with a victory over the Maple Leafs.

Rangers 5, Devils 0

In New York, J.T. Miller and Brady Skjei scored 3:50 apart late in the second period, Antti Raanta stopped 19 shots for his second straight shutout and the Rangers beat New Jersey.

Blackhawks 3, Stars 1

In Chicago, Marian Hossa, Artem Anisimov and Artemi Panarin scored to guide the Blackhawks past Dallas.

Capitals 3, Canucks 0

In Washington, Alex Ovechkin scored a power-play goal in the first period and Braden Holtby made it stand up by stopping 20 shots.

Wild 3, Blues 1

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Matt Dumba, Nino Niederreiter and Mikael Granlund scored, and Devan Dubnyk made 22 saves.

Ducks 5, Senators 1

In Anaheim, Antoine Vermette and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist and the Ducks scored a season-high three power-play goals.

Oilers 3, Jets 2

In Edmonton, Patrik Laine shot the puck into his own net midway through the third period, costing Winnipeg in a loss to the Oilers.