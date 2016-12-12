Matsuyama not getting carried away by stunning form

Hideki Matsuyama is not letting his end-of-year trophy extravaganza turn into a distraction, he said Monday, with his poor run of mid-season form ensuring he stays grounded ahead of next season.

“I wrapped up in a good fashion, but there was a long period in the middle (of the year) where I wasn’t able to play the way I wanted,” Matsuyama said at a sponsor event. “I still wonder if I could have done more.”

The world No. 6 started the year on a high, winning the Phoenix Open in February for his second PGA tour title, before entering a barren run from June to August that saw him fail to make the cut in four of seven tournaments — including the U.S. Open and the Open Championship.

But his late resurgence saw him garner wins at four of the last five tournaments he took part in, starting with his first Japan Open title on Oct. 16 before finishing second at the CIMB Classic a week later on the U.S. PGA tour.

The 24-year-old became the first Asian to win on the World Golf Championships series the following week, with a seven-stroke victory at the HSBC Champions, and another Japan tour win came two weeks later at the Taiheiyo Masters before he rounded off at the Tiger Woods-sponsored Hero World Challenge on Dec. 4.

The success will not make Matsuyama complacent, however, as he looks to get 2017 off to a strong start at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii in January.

“I might be in a rich vein of form if you just look at the results, but that’s not the case,” he said. “If there was a Masters this week then I don’t think I could win it.

“I’ll relax (during the short time off), and get physically ready for the new season.”