Westbrook finds stroke in victory over Celtics

Russell Westbrook’s triple-double streak ended at seven games, but he finished the night with two things that meant more to him — a win and his long-lost shooting stroke.

Westbrook scored 23 of his 37 points in the second half to help the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Boston Celtics 99-96 on Sunday. He had 12 rebounds but only six assists, ending the NBA’s longest triple-double run since Michael Jordan had seven straight in 1989.

Westbrook hadn’t been satisfied. He shot just under 38 percent during the streak, and said after Friday’s loss to Houston that it bothered him. Against the Celtics, he made 14 of 26 shots and finally found his rhythm.

“Just taking shots I wanted to take, that was the most important part,” he said. “And playing from the block. That’s the most important part. I talked to my dad this morning, and he got on me about not using that to my advantage, and I definitely tried to do more of that tonight.”

Westbrook wasn’t worried about the streak ending.

“Honestly, I’m just happy we won tonight,” he said. “That’s the most important thing. As a player, I always try to look forward. Maybe at the end of the season, I can talk about it, but as of right now, my job is to move forward and get ready for Portland.”

Steven Adams scored 16 points on 7-for-8 shooting and Enes Kanter added 14 points for the Thunder, who have won seven of eight. Oklahoma City got away with making just 14 of 27 free throws.

Al Horford scored 19 points, and Jae Crowder and Avery Bradley each added 18 for the Celtics.

The Celtics controlled most of the first half and led 43-39 at halftime. It was Oklahoma City’s lowest-scoring first half of the season.

The Celtics led by 13 in the third quarter, but the Thunder whittled their deficit to four by the end of the period.

Westbrook made a driving layup with 30.6 seconds left to give the Thunder a 96-94 lead. Westbrook then won a jump ball with Bradley to start a fast break, and Jerami Grant finished it with a dunk that put Oklahoma City up 98-94 with 14.4 seconds to play.

Warriors 116, T-Wolves 108

In Minneapolis, Klay Thompson scored 30 points and Golden State roared back to avoid its first set of consecutive regular-season losses since 2015.

Stephen Curry had 22 points and nine assists, and the Warriors extended their NBA-record streak to 111 regular-season games without losing two in a row. They trailed by 10 to start the fourth quarter, but opened the period with a 25-4 avalanche to turn the tide.

76ers 97, Pistons 79

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Robert Covington had 16 points and Philadelphia beat Detroit for its second consecutive road victory after going nearly a year without one.

Knicks 118, Lakers 112

In Los Angeles, Kristaps Porzingis had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Derrick Rose scored 25 in his return from injury and New York held off the Lakers for its sixth win in seven games.

Pelicans 120, Suns 119 (OT)

In Phoenix, Tim Frazier got his first career triple-double and New Orleans rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Suns in overtime, snapping a five-game losing streak.