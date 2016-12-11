Canadiens avenge thrashing with demolition of Avalanche

The memory of their own lopsided loss was too fresh in the Canadiens’ minds for them to get too excited about laying a one-sided beating on the Colorado Avalanche.

Max Pacioretty had four goals, Brian Flynn scored twice during a six-goal first period and Montreal routed the Avalanche 10-1 on Saturday night in their biggest offensive output at home since moving to the Bell Centre in 1996.

That was weighed against a 10-0 beating they took Nov. 4 in Columbus.

“We went through the same thing earlier this year and we know that one game doesn’t make our club,” Pacioretty said. “They obviously didn’t show their best, just like we didn’t in our game in Columbus.

“It seemed like everything went against us in that game and tonight everything went against them. We have a lot of respect for that club, but we liked the way we played.”

Flynn, Pacioretty and Artturi Lehkonen each scored against Calvin Pickard in the opening 7:12, and then Pacioretty, Paul Byron and Flynn each had a goal among the first four shots on Semyon Varlamov.

Pacioretty completed his hat trick in the second period and added another in the third to give the captain seven goals in his last four games.

Alexander Radulov and Jeff Petry also scored for Montreal, which has shown no drop-off without injured scoring leader and first-line center Alex Galchenyuk. Montreal outshot the Avs 36-16.

“We have guys that have stepped up,” Petry said. “That’s what good teams have when injuries come along. … It’s not just one guy. It has to be everybody.”

Montreal’s six-goal first period was its first since Dec. 17, 1992 against the Quebec Nordiques in an 8-3 win.

Blake Comeau got one late in the first period for Colorado, which was coming off a win Thursday night in Boston that ended a six-game skid. The Avs end a four-game trip Sunday night in Toronto.

Avalanche wing Jarome Iginla played his 1,500th NHL game. While the 39-year-old didn’t figure into the scoring, he took two minor penalties for throwing punches at Alexei Emelin after the Canadiens defenseman clipped Joe Colborne with a low check with less than four minutes to play.

“I’ve seen him throw hits like that before,” said Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog, who returned after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury. “I just don’t like how he doesn’t answer to it after when Iggy comes over.

“Everybody in this room is embarrassed enough. Before the game you want to win the game for Iggy and you want to play for each other and win for each other. So hands down, that was tough to see Iggy have to suffer through that game in such a milestone for him.”

Flyers 4, Stars 2

In Philadelphia, Brayden Schenn scored three power-play goals to lead the Flyers to their eighth straight victory.

Blue Jackets 6, Islanders 2

In Columbus, Jack Johnson, Cam Atkinson and Seth Jones each had a goal and an assist.

Penguins 4, Lightning 3

In Tampa, Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby both scored their second goals on third-period power plays.

Sharks 4, Hurricanes 3

In San Jose, Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc scored less than 2 minutes apart in the second period and the Sharks bounced back from consecutive losses by beating Carolina.

Kings 4, Senators 1

In Los Angeles, Trevor Lewis had a goal and an assist, and Jeff Carter and Alec Martinez scored on the same power play early in the first period of the Kings’ victory over Ottawa.

Flames 6, Jets 2

In Calgary, Dougie Hamilton scored twice during a four-goal second period and added an assist to lead the streaking Flames over Winnipeg.

Maple Leafs 4, Bruins 1

In Boston, Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman scored in the second period, Frederik Andersen made 32 saves and Toronto beat the Bruins.

Panthers 4, Canucks 2

In Sunrise, Florida, Aaron Ekblad gave the Panthers a three-goal lead early in the third period and they held on against Vancouver.

Coyotes 4, Predators 1

In Glendale, Arizona, Alex Goligoski and Lauren Dauphin scored 1:57 apart in the first period and Arizona beat Nashville.