Shirai wins vault to complete Toyota double

Rio Olympic bronze medalist Kenzo Shirai completed a double for the second year in a row by winning the men’s vault at the Toyota International Gymnastics Competition on Sunday.

Shirai, who pulled off a trick named after him this year en route to winning the men’s floor exercise for the second straight year on Saturday, scored 15.162 points to finish ahead of Vietnam’s Thanh Tung Le at Sky Hall Toyota.

“I am pleased with both the result and the performance,” said Shirai, who also helped Japan win the team gold medal in Rio.

The International Gymnastics Federation’s new code of points will be in place next season and Shirai admitted that will make him have to work even harder.

“With the new rules coming in it will be harder to get points,” he said. “Even so I want to win points so people think ‘Shirai hasn’t changed,’ ” even if the rules have.

Le scored 15.137 for second, with compatriot Tuan Dat Nguyen taking third with 14.575.

Koji Yamamuro took the parallel bars with 15.600 ahead of Germany’s Lukas Dauser (15.550) and Yusuke Tanaka (15.245).

Russian Nikita Ignatyev won the horizontal bar with 15.450, Tanaka was second with 15.300 and countryman Yuya Kamoto third with 15.250.

Mai Murakami won two events on Sunday, the balance beam with 14.566 points and the floor with 14.933. She finished second in the vault won by Russian Seda Tutkhalian with 14.733.

Russian Angelina Malnikova won the uneven bars with 14.400.