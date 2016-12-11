Grizzlies dominate Warriors for sixth straight victory

The Grizzlies bolted out of the starting gate and never looked back.

The Warriors weren’t exactly gaining on them anyway.

Marc Gasol and Tony Allen scored 19 points each and Memphis rolled over Golden State 110-89 for its sixth straight win.

“We couldn’t have played much worse,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, “and I thought (the Grizzlies) were great. They came out, took it to us.

The Grizzlies led by as many as 30 points in the second half — the biggest advantage by any Warriors opponent this season. Seven Memphis players finished in double figures, including Zach Randolph and JaMychal Green with 14 points each.

“We stayed poised, we stayed in control, we stayed aggressive,” Gasol said. “We played to win. We didn’t play not to lose.”

Kevin Durant led Golden State with 21 points, while Stephen Curry added 17 points and Ian Clark finished with 10 points. Curry and backcourt starter Klay Thompson (eight points) were a combined 8 of 28 from the field, including 3 of 14 outside the arc.

Memphis had a double-digit lead early, led 61-38 at halftime and kept building in the third quarter.

Golden State ended a four-game winning streak. The Warriors had won 16 of 17, the lone loss in the stretch coming 132-127 in double overtime to Houston on Dec. 1

Kerr benched his starters with 10 minutes left and Memphis leading 93-65.

It was just one of those rare nights for Golden State, which entered with the league’s best record at 20-3. The Warriors had a season low in points, a season high in turnovers (23) and were close to their season low in shooting percentage (44.2 percent).

Golden State’s 38 first-half points were its fewest in any half this season.

“We weren’t on the same page. We were trying to force too many things,” Thompson said, adding that “(the Grizzlies) definitely took us out of our rhythm early, and we let that affect us on the offensive end and the defensive end.”

The lead ballooned to 68-38 when Memphis scored the first seven points of the second half, and the Grizzlies held an 87-65 lead after three quarters.

“It was one of those nights,” Durant said.

Cavaliers 116, Hornets 105

In Cleveland, LeBron James scored 17 of his season-high 44 points in the fourth quarter and reached another career milestone as the Cavaliers won their fourth straight.

James did it all, adding 10 assists and nine rebounds in 43 minutes. He took over in the fourth, scoring 13 straight during one stretch to help the Cavs hold on.

James, who moved into ninth place on the career scoring list Friday, recorded his 7,000th assist in the first half, becoming the first frontcourt player in NBA history to reach the plateau. James is the only player with 27,000 points and 7,000 assists.

Bulls 105, Heat 100

In Chicago, Jimmy Butler scored 31 points, Dwyane Wade added 28 against his former team and the Bulls held off struggling Miami.

Clippers 133, Pelicans 105

In Los Angeles, Chris Paul had 20 points and a season-high 20 assists, and the Clippers beat New Orleans with their highest offensive output of the season.

Rockets 109, Mavericks 87

In Houston, James Harden had 18 points, 16 assists and nine rebounds as the Rockets beat Dallas for their sixth straight victory.

Spurs 130, Nets 101

In San Antonio, Kawhi Leonard had 30 points in three quarters and the Spurs rebounded from their first road loss of the season with a home romp over Brooklyn.

Jazz 104, Kings 84

In Salt Lake City, Rudy Gobert had 17 points, 14 rebounds and a season-high six blocks, helping Utah overcome a flood of turnovers to beat Sacramento.

Wizards 110, Bucks 105

In Washington, John Wall had 24 points and 11 assists, Bradley Beal scored 20 and the Wizards used a late 11-0 run to beat Milwaukee.

Nuggets 121, Magic 113

In Orlando, Danilo Gallinari scored 21 points, and Kenneth Faried had 19 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to help Denver defeat the Magic.

Pacers 118, Trail Blazers 111

In Indianapolis, Paul George scored a season-high 37 points and Indiana rallied past Portland after trailing by 20.