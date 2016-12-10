Antlers boss Ishii warns team about making mistakes against Mamelodi Sundowns

Kashima Antlers cannot afford any lapses or will pay the price against African champion Mamelodi Sundowns in their Club World Cup quarterfinal match, manager Masatada Ishii said Saturday.

The J. League champion reached Sunday’s last eight at Suita Stadium with a 2-1 win over Oceania champion Auckland City of New Zealand in the opening match in Yokohama on Thursday.

Kashima, though, had to claw its way back for the victory after falling asleep and conceding from the set piece early in the second half.

Ishii said another missed assignment against South Africa’s Sundowns will cost Antlers the game and a place in Wednesday’s semifinal against South American champion Atletico Nacional of Colombia.

“We didn’t play well in the first half against Auckland. We need to learn from that so we don’t suffer the consequences tomorrow,” Ishii said. “I saw two of Mamelodi Sundowns’ games and some highlights, but they are very athletic and rely on individual quality to penetrate.

“It’s important to defend as a team, not one-on-one. If we don’t, we’ll be going home.”

While Ishii tried to keep his team on its toes, Sundowns boss Pitso Mosimane admired the Antlers’ character and resolve. He was particularly impressed by the way Kashima came back to defeat Urawa Reds for their eighth league title, despite losing the first leg of the championship final at home.

“The Antlers have got a strong mentality. They pick a very good fight and it’s easy for us to see,” the manager said. “The two games they played for the finals, they came from behind. They lost the first match 1-0 at home and they came to play away to get a 2-2 draw and won on goal difference.

“When a team comes back from behind, it shows that the mentality is good. They have a never-die attitude.”

Mosimane picked out Mu Kanazaki, who had a match-winning header against Auckland, and Gaku Shibasaki as the key men for Kashima, by whom the coach seemed very impressed.

“They’ve got their striker everyone knows about,” Mosimane said of Kanazaki. “He came in as a substitute the last match and he’s the one who scores a lot, very quick and strong.”

“No. 10 is good also,” he said of Shibasaki. “I think he changed the game in their last match.

“They are a very balanced team, play proper football. They play more like European football. We play totally different. I think you’ll see that.”

Kanazaki came off the bench Thursday because of a left-ankle sprain, but Ishii said the out-of-favor Japan international is improving.

“Kanazaki trained with us today and he’s getting better with each day,” Ishii said. “I know he wants to play. I haven’t decided how I’ll use him yet, but we’ll see how he recovers by tomorrow.

“We earned the right to play tomorrow after beating Auckland City, and hopefully we can get the job done once again. We need every player on the squad to get through this tough schedule.”