Capitals handle Sabres again

The Washington Capitals have been a bit inconsistent of late — just not against the Buffalo Sabres.

T.J. Oshie had a goal and an assist, Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves and the Capitals beat the Sabres 4-1 on Friday night.

Jakub Vrana, John Carlson and Marcus Johansson also scored for the Capitals, who have beaten the Sabres three times in 15 days, including twice during their current three-game winning streak — Washington is 1-2-1 against all other teams since beating Buffalo on Nov. 25.

“Those are important because they’re almost like a little playoff series,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said of the recent games with the Sabres. “Every game, because we’re in the same conference, they’re four-point games.”

Grubauer, the backup to Braden Holtby, is 4-1-1 with a 1.67 goals-against average and .940 save percentage this season. He has beaten Buffalo in his last two starts.

“I’m seeing them back-to-back almost,” Grubauer said. “Not much time in between, which is really helpful.”

Kyle Okposo had a goal and Robin Lehner made 25 saves for Buffalo. The Sabres have lost three of their last four.

“I don’t think we did enough to win the game,” Okposo said. “We just didn’t have that extra jam.”

Buffalo’s penalty kill also struggled, allowing two goals. Sabres opponents have scored on the power play 19 times over the last 12 games.

“We have to find a way to get kills,” Sabres defenseman Cody Franson said. “You give teams like Washington chances on the power play, they did a good job for the most part, but the small chances we did give them, they were able to capitalize.”

Entering Friday, Washington was 3-for-28 on the power play in road games, ranking 26th in the NHL.

The Capitals improved to 14-3-2 when scoring first and 12-1-1 when leading after two periods.

Oshie gave Washington a 1-0 lead 6:43 into the second period when he lifted a shot from the right edge of the crease past Lehner. Jay Beagle drew two defenders into the corner and sent the puck back to a wide open Oshie for his ninth goal of the season.

“I feel like I’m back to normal,” said Oshie, who returned Wednesday after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. “My legs got underneath me and I feel like it’s been a long time since I was out.”

Vrana scored his first NHL goal on a power play to make it 2-0 with 7:21 left in the second. Evgeny Kuznetsov set up the goal, skating in from the right boards and sliding a backhand to Vrana in front for the tap-in.

Grubauer made 10 of his saves in the second period, including one on a point-blank shot from Buffalo center Jack Eichel that bounced off the back of the goaltender’s skate.

The Sabres finally got a goal with 7:53 remaining when Okposo scored off a rebound on the power play.

Carlson put the Capitals back up by two goals when he scored his first of the season on a power play with 5:30 remaining. Carlson collected a long, rolling rebound at the point and sent a slap shot over Lehner’s glove.

Johansson added his 12th goal of the year into an empty net with 1:12 left. Blues 4, Devils 1

In Newark, New Jersey, Robby Fabbri scored twice and Vladimir Tarasenko had three assists, lifting St. Louis over the Devils.

Tarasenko had eight of the Blues’ 32 shots on goal, while Ryan Reaves and Jaden Schwartz also scored for St. Louis.

Jake Allen stopped 20 shots and won for the ninth time in 10 starts.

Keith Kinkaid had 28 saves for New Jersey, and PA Parenteau had a goal.

Blue Jackets 4, Red Wings 1

In Detroit, Brandon Dubinsky scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period and surging Columbus won its fifth straight game.

Lukas Sedlak got his first NHL goal for the Blue Jackets, who have earned at least a point in 12 of their last 13 games.

Cam Atkinson contributed a short-handed goal in the first period for Columbus.

Dylan Larkin’s power-play goal in the second was the only scoring of the night for the Red Wings.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 32 saves for the Blue Jackets. Ducks 3, Sharks 2

In Anaheim, Hampus Lindholm got his first goal of the season with 5:38 remaining, helping the Ducks beat San Jose after blowing a two-goal lead.

Goals by Brent Burns and Kevin Labanc brought the Sharks back after Rickard Rakell and Antoine Vermette scored in the first period for the Ducks.

The 22-year-old Lindholm held out this season before signing a six-year contract extension in late October. He didn’t play his first game until Nov. 9 and got his first goal in 15 contests. Rangers 1, Blackhawks 0 (OT)

In Chicago, Nick Holden scored 55 seconds into overtime, Antti Raanta made 26 saves against his former team and New York beat the Blackhawks.

Derek Stepan passed from the boards to a streaking Holden in the middle of the ice, and he beat Scott Darling on the stick side for his fourth goal of the season.

Darling was going for his second straight shutout while subbing for injured starter Corey Crawford but had to settle for another solid performance. Wild 3, Oilers 2 (SO)

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Eric Staal scored in the sixth round of a shootout and Minnesota beat Edmonton.

Matt Dumba and Jason Zucker scored in regulation for the Wild, who have won three straight.

Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves. He entered with a league-best .946 save percentage and 1.65 goals-against average.