Lowry keys comeback over Celtics

Not too many teams have been able to outshoot the Raptors this season. The Celtics were the latest to try and fail.

Kyle Lowry scored 21 of his season-high 34 points in the second half to help Toronto hold on for a 101-94 victory over Boston on Friday night.

The Raptors erased an eight-point halftime deficit and led by as many as 11 in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics pulled within four in the final minute, but Al Horford fouled Lowry on a 3-point attempt with 30 seconds to play. Lowry made all three free throws to help close out the victory.

DeMar DeRozan added 24 points, and Norman Powell had 20. Toronto has won eight of their last nine.

“I don’t think we’ve had a tough game in that sense of having to come back and fight,” Lowry said. “But we’ve done it before so I think our team is equipped to handle the pressure situations that’s going on. We just kept going at it.”

Boston point guard Isaiah Thomas sat out his second straight game with a strained right groin. Marcus Smart started in his place, but struggled to keep up with Lowry down the stretch.

Horford and Avery Bradley each had 19 points to lead Boston.

The Celtics had nine 3-pointers in the first half and used a 13-0 run in the second quarter to take a 14-point lead.

The Raptors crawled out of that hole with 21-3 run in the third. Lowry had 14 points in the quarter.

The Celtics kept firing 3s in the second half, but cooled off and finished 17-for-42 for the game.

“They just weren’t falling tonight,” Bradley said. “We got some really good looks in the second half. We just weren’t making shots.”

DeRozan said the Raptors’ defense in the third quarter, limiting Boston to just five field goals while forcing five turnovers, is something to build on.

“It shows a lot about how resilient we are,” he said. “No matter if things aren’t going well for us, we can always play extremely hard defensively and try to figure out a way to win.”

Rockets 102, Thunder 99

In Oklahoma City, James Harden had 21 points, and Houston overcame Russell Westbrook’s seventh consecutive triple-double.

Harden also had 12 assists and nine rebounds to help the Rockets win their fifth straight. Houston withstood Harden’s 6-for-23 shooting effort.

Westbrook finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Cavaliers 114, Heat 84

In Cleveland, LeBron James scored 27 points to move into ninth place on the NBA scoring list, and the Cavaliers routed Miami.

James passed Elvin Hayes on a driving layup with 6:58 remaining and has 27,315 career points. The four-time MVP was removed about a minute later and received a loud ovation from the Cleveland crowd.

Suns 119, Lakers 115

In Los Angeles, Eric Bledsoe had 30 points and nine assists, Leandro Barbosa added 21 points and Phoenix snapped its three-game losing streak.

Pistons 117, Timberwolves 90

In Minneapolis, Andre Drummond had 22 points and 22 rebounds for his second straight 20-20 game and Detroit cruised past Minnesota.

Mavericks 111, Pacers 103

In Dallas, Wesley Matthews matched a season high with 26 points, Harrison Barnes had 25 and the Mavs beat Indiana for just their third win in 15 games.

Hawks 114, Bucks 110

In Milwaukee, Dennis Schroder scored a career-high 33 points and Atlanta rallied from 20 down.

Hornets 109, Magic 88

In Charlotte, Nic Batum and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist each had 16 points, and the hosts routed Orlando.

Knicks 103, Kings 100

In Sacramento, Carmelo Anthony scored 33 points, including two free throws with 14.8 seconds remaining for New York.