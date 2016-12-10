Jets soar past NeoPhoenix for 10th consecutive win

The Chiba Jets opened the season with three loses in their first four games. But since then, they have grown as a team and made big strides in the right direction — and taken a big leap in the standings, too.

Saturday’s 84-74 win over the host San-en NeoPhoenix was the Jets’ 10th straight.

Jets coach Atsushi Ono’s squad trailed 42-36 entering the second half, then held the hosts to 15 third-quarter points in Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture.

All told, Chiba (15-7) won the second half on the scoreboard by a 48-32 margin.

Forward Tyler Stone led the Jets with 25 points and guard Yuki Togashi had 15 points. Michael Parker added 14 points, 10 boards and a pair of blocks. Ryumo Ono had an 11-point night and Kosuke Ishii had nine points and Hilton Armstrong chipped in with eight.

For the NeoPhoenix (12-10), Robert Dozier scored 14 points and Tatsuya Suzuki and Shuto Tawatari both had 13. Former NBA player Josh Childress had 12 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks, while Atsuya Ota contributed 11 points.

Chiba’s strong inside scoring effort — the Jets had 54 points in the paint and limited San-en to 34 — fueled the victory.

Grouses 90, Lakestars 71

In Toyama, team leader Masashi Joho’s game-best 27 points sparked the hosts in a rout of Shiga.

Joho buried five 3s, and Toyama, which trailed 42-39 at the half, seized control of the game in the third quarter by outscoring the Lakestars 31-13.

Sam Willard contributed 22 points and 17 rebounds for the Grouses (3-19), Drew Viney had 16 points and Yu Okada 10. Rising star Naoki Uto provided seven points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Toyama won the hard-fought battle on the boards by a 52-45 rebounding margin.

Julian Mavunga had 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Shiga (5-17), while Tomonobu Hasegawa scored 12 points and David Weaver and Yusuke Karino each had 10.

Brave Thunders 82, Northern Happinets 60

In Akita, Kawasaki extended its winning streak to 11 games, blasting the hosts.

Ryan Spangler paced the Brave Thunders (19-3) with 21 points on 9-for-10 shooting and Nick Fazekas had 18 points and 12 boards. Yuma Fujii chipped in with 11 points and Naoto Tsuji had seven, while Mamadou Diouf finished with six points and 12 rebounds. Nine Kawasaki players had two or more assists, with Takahiro Kurihara leading the way with four.

The Brave Thunders outscored the Northern Happinets 28-5 in the second quarter.

Kevin Palmer led Akita (6-16) with 16 points and eight steals. Shigehiro Taguchi scored 15 points and Deshawn Stephens had 12 points and 14 boards.

Shooting accuracy from 3-point range was a big factor in this game. Kawasaki made 8 of 19, while Akita canned 7 of 31.

Overall, the visitors shot 57.6 percent in the series opener, including 26 of 40 from 2-point range.

Brex 80, Golden Kings 69

In Okinawa City, Ryan Rossiter dominated at both ends of the court, leading Tochigi past the hosts.

Rossiter scored 31 points on 13-for-19 shooting and corralled 23 rebounds. He had three steals, two assists and two blocks in just over 36 minutes of court time.

Tochigi point guard Yuta Tabuse had 14 points, four assists and three steals for the title-chasing Brex (16-4) and Kosuke Takeuchi (10 points, eight boards), Hironori Watanabe (10 points) and Jeff Gibbs (eight points, eight rebounds) also made big statistical contributions.

Reyshawn Terry paced Ryukyu (10-12) with 17 points. Former St. John’s University pivotman Lamont Hamilton had 15 points and 10 boards and Shuhei Kitagawa scored 12 points.

Sunrockers 91, Evessa 66

In Tokyo, Shibuya dominated in the first half en route to a runaway victory over Osaka.

The Sunrockers (12-10) took a 52-30 lead into the third quarter.

Veteran shooting guard Yuto Otsuka ignited the Shibuya offense, knocking down 6 of 10 3s in a 24-point performance. Post player Yuki Mitsuhara chipped in with 14 points and six assists and Chad Posthumus had 10 points, including 8-for-8 at the foul line. Ira Brown and R.T. Guinn scored nine points apiece. Leo Vendrame added six points, five assists and five steals.

As a team, the Sunrockers made 13 steals.

Xavier Gibson scored 24 points for the Evessa (12-10) and Josh Harrellson had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Osaka turned the ball over 18 times.

SeaHorses 87, B-Corsairs 83

In Yokohama, Kosuke Kanamaru’s team-high 18 points and Isaac Butts’ 17-point, 12-rebound effort helped Mikawa eke out a victory over the hosts.

Forty-year-old J.R. Sakuragi finished with 16 points six boards and five assists in 24-plus minutes for the SeaHorses (17-5), and Gavin Edwards and Makoto Hiejima had 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Takuya Kawamura sank five 3s in his 24-point night for the B-Corsairs (7-15). Jeff Parmer had 17 points and nine rebounds and Jason Washburn supplied 16 points, 12 boards, five assists and three steals.

Albirex BB 92, 89ers 88

In Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, Davante Gardner had 29 points and nine rebounds and University of Texas big man Clint Chapman swatted seven shots and scored 23 points as the hosts prevailed against Sendai.

Kei Igarashi added 11 points, Tenyoku You scored eight and Shunki Hatakeyama contributed seven points and six assists for Niigata (11-11), which took a 45-40 advantage into intermission.

Two-time bj-league MVP Wendell White had 22 points for the 89ers (6-16) and Fumiya Sato scored 18 points.

Alvark 78, Hannaryz 75

In Tokyo, forward Troy Gillenwater’s 21-point performance and double-doubles by Zack Baranski and Joji Takeuchi led the hosts to a narrow win over Kyoto.

Takeuchi contributed 13 points and 13 rebounds and Baranski had 11 points with 10 boards.

Diante Garrett supplied 13 points and three steals for the Alvark (17-3), who led 36-26 at halftime.

A 10-0 run gave Tokyo a 13-point advantage with 49 seconds left in the second quarter.

For the Hannaryz (10-12), Kevin Kotzur was the top scorer with 15 points, Yusuke Okada knocked down four 3s in a 14-point outing and Marcus Dove contributed 11 points and 10 boards.

Tokyo made 23 of 30 free throws; Kyoto drained 10 of 16.

Diamond Dolphins 99, Levanga 93

In Sapporo, Nagoya grabbed 17 offensive rebounds and capitalized on second-chance scoring opportunities to bounce back from Friday’s loss in the series opener.

The Diamond Dolphins (13-10) outrebounded the hosts 48-34, holding them to eight offensive boards.

Nagoya’s Jerome Tillman had 25 points and 12 rebounds, Justin Burrell added 24 points and eight rebounds and Takaya Sasayama finished with 14 points. Taito Nakahigashi had 10 points, while Takumi Ishizaki dished out six assists.

Daniel Miller paced the Levanga (6-17) with 23 points and Takanobu Nishikawa had 19. Takehiko Orimo, Hokkaido’s 46-year-old shooting guard, added 17 points, sinking 6 of 8 shots from the field, and Ryota Sakurai poured in 14.

Second-division update: Here are results of Saturday’s games in the second flight: Kumamoto Volters 73, Fighting Eagles Nagoya 66; Hiroshima Dragonflies 86, Bambitious Nara 77; Yamagata Wyverns 75, Earthfriends Tokyo Z 69; Shimane Susanoo Magic 71, Nishinomiya Storks 59; Aomori Wat’s 85, Tokyo Excellence 79; Kagawa Five Arrows 70, Iwate Big Bulls 56; Fukushima Firebonds 87, Kagoshima Rebnise 74; Gunma Crane Thunders 87, Ehime Orange Vikings 65; and Ibaraki Robots 78, Shinshu Brave Warriors 65.