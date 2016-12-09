Schalke’s Uchida plays after 21-month injury layoff

Schalke right-back Atsuto Uchida returned to action after a 21-month injury break in the German side’s 2-0 defeat to RB Salzburg in the final match of UEFA Europa League Group I on Thursday.

Uchida, who had not played in an official match since March 2015 after sustaining a knee injury, came off the bench in the 83rd minute with a black supporter bandaged on his right knee and was greeted by the cheering away fans at Red Bull Arena.

“I finally made it back. I wasted a year and nine months. I wasted time when I’m at my peak as a player. Making up for that is the real challenge,” the 28-year-old said.

“My next goal is to play at home. As long as I’m in my best form I think it’s an achievable goal,” he said.

Xaver Schlager opened the scoring for the home side in the 28th minute and Josip Radosevic doubled the lead deep into injury time for Salzburg, which failed to qualify for the Europa League last-32 draw despite the win. Schalke were already assured of their place.

A glimpse of his old form surfaced when Uchida, who replaced Sascha Riether, blocked a shot from compatriot Takumi Minamino to show off his defensive skills and convince his teammates that he has fully recovered.

“The club doctor told me he didn’t think I’d be playing again. It was that (difficult) a surgery and injury. There were times I regretted my decision to go under the knife, and I cried a lot. Those were the toughest days,” he said.

Uchida, capped 74 times by Japan, underwent surgery on his right knee in the 2015 offseason and returned to Japan to continue rehab.