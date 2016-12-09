Manchester United blanks Zorya Luhansk, advances in Europa League

Manchester United won for the first time in 10 away games in Europe and advanced to the Europa League knockout stage by defeating Zorya Luhansk 2-0 on Thursday.

Another defeat and a Feyenoord win in the other Group A match, and United would have been eliminated.

But midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s first goal for United to begin the second half ended the team’s frustration, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic came through at the end for his seventh goal in his last six matches.

“The first goal was magnificent,” Ibrahimovic said on MUTV. “He came in speed and had control all the way. Then the timing to put between the legs was beautiful. He killed the game by scoring.”

United was second in the group to Fenerbahce, which beat Feyenoord 1-0 courtesy of a Moussa Sow bicycle-kick goal.