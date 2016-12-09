Edmonton's Jordan Eberle reaches for the puck as Philadelphia's Mark Streit defends Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Flyers rally past Oilers, win seventh straight

AP

PHILADELPHIA – After leaning on Steve Mason throughout most of the last three weeks, the Philadelphia Fyers bailed out their goaltender with a strong offensive display.

Michael Raffl scored with 1:29 remaining to cap Philadelphia’s rally from two goals down in the third period to beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 Thursday night for the Flyers’ seventh straight win.

Claude Giroux had two goals and one assist, and Mark Streit, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Jakub Voracek also scored for Philadelphia.

“It’s a sign of good things, hopefully,” said Mason, who stopped 28 shots to win his sixth straight and improve to 11-8-3. “When your goalie’s not making saves that you need, but the guys are still battling in front, from a personal standpoint, it’s huge to see that.”

Raffl’s sixth of the season came after he brushed off a check by Oscar Klefbom and lifted a shot over Jonas Gustavasson. The Flyers trailed 5-3 before scoring three times in a 12-minute stretch.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, and Andrej Sekera, Benoit Pouliot and Klefbom also scored for the Oilers, who have blown leads in four straight games.

Hurricanes 3, Kings 1

In Los Angeles, Derek Ryan scored twice, Cam Ward made 21 saves and Carolina defeated the Kings.

Canadiens 5, Devils 2

In Montreal, Carey Price lost his temper after being bumped twice in his crease and made 19 saves to help the hosts rout New Jersey.

Penguins 5, Panthers 1

In Sunrise, Florida, Sidney Crosby got his 18th goal and added an assist to lead Pittsburgh over the Panthers.

Florida’s Jaromir Jagr scored his 755th career goal.

Flames 2, Coyotes 1 (OT)

In Glendale, Arizona, Dougie Hamilton scored 1:09 into overtime, Chad Johnson stopped 27 shots and Calgary edged the Flames.

Islanders 3, Blues 2

In New York, Anders Lee’s second goal of the game with just over seven minutes remaining lifted the hosts over St. Louis.

Stars 5, Predators 2

In Dallas, Jamie Benn scored his 200th career goal and added two assists, and the Stars skated past Nashville.

Rangers 2, Jets 1

In Winnipeg, Kevin Hayes notched a power-play goal with 1:09 left in the third period for New York.

Avalanche 4, Bruins 2

In Boston, Matt Duchene scored his 10th goal and John Mitchell got his first, lifting Colorado over the Bruins.

Canucks 5, Lightning 1

In Tampa, Jayson Megna and Jack Skille both had two goals, Ryan Miller made 38 saves before leaving with six minutes left in the third period and Vancouver whipped the hosts.

