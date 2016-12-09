Bulls end Spurs’ bid for record road victory streak

It wasn’t that they finally lost a road game and had their shot at a record dashed.

No, what bothered the San Antonio Spurs was the disturbingly slow start.

Dwyane Wade scored 20 points and the Chicago Bulls handed the Spurs their first road loss after a 13-0 start, hanging on for a 95-91 victory on Thursday night.

San Antonio fell one win shy of matching the NBA’s best road start set by the Golden State Warriors last season. The Spurs cut an 18-point deficit midway through the third quarter to four in the closing minutes, only to come up short.

“Streaks are a good sign when they’re positive and they’re a bad sign when they’re negative, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t give you anything else,” said Pau Gasol, the former Bull.

He’s more concerned that the Spurs keep struggling early in games. It could be San Antonio is still adjusting after a busy offseason that included the retirement of Tim Duncan and the addition of several new faces to complement Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge. Even so, the Spurs need that to change.

“Our opponents have outplayed us physically and execute-wise in most first halves for most of the season, and somehow we pull it together in the second half and play harder and smarter than we did in the first half,” coach Gregg Popovich said.

Leonard scored 24 for San Antonio. Warriors 106, Jazz 99

In Salt Lake City, Stephen Curry scored 26 and Golden State controlled Utah from start to finish.

Kevin Durant added 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 17 rebounds for Utah. Wizards 92, Nuggets 85

In Washington, Bradley Beal scored 26 points and the Wizards overcame a sluggish start in front of a sparse, silent crowd and with a malfunctioning scoreboard.

Nikola Jokic had 17 points for Denver. 76ers 99, Pelicans 88

In New Orleans, Ersan Ilyasova poured in 23 points, Sergio Rodriguez added 16, and Philadelphia snapped a franchise record-tying 23-game road losing streak, beating the Pelicans.

Anthony Davis had 26 points and 11 boards for New Orleans. Raptors 124, T-Wolves 110

In Toronto, DeMar DeRozan had 27 points, Kyle Lowry added 25 and the Raptors handed Minnesota its 13th straight loss in Toronto.

Zach Lavine scored 29 points for the Timberwolves, and Toronto-area native Andrew Wiggins had 25. Grizzlies 88, Trail Blazers 86

In Memphis, Marc Gasol scored 36 points and Toney Douglas made two free throws with less than a second left to lift the Grizzlies past Portland.

CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 24 points.