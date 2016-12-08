Capitals blow big lead, edge Bruins in overtime

The Capitals didn’t exactly end their overtime victory with a raucous celebration.

No, instead Washington held a players-only meeting, still salty over blowing a three-goal lead.

Nicklas Backstrom scored 1:36 into overtime, helping the Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 to avert a disastrous defeat Wednesday night.

Justin Williams scored twice and Daniel Winnik also had a goal to put Washington ahead 3-0 about six minutes into the second period.

After Winnik’s tally, Washington went over 26 minutes without a shot on goal. Boston dominated the final five minutes of the second period, when Dominic Moore and David Pastrnak beat goaltender Braden Holtby. Colin Miller’s power-play score 8:19 into third tied it at 3-3.

Backstrom saved the day, but not the Capitals from feeling uneasy.

“In the second and third period they outplayed (us),” Backstrom said. “We were lucky that we came up with two points. We’re not satisfied at all. We’re happy with the two points, but not the way we played.”

The locker room remained closed for approximately 15 minutes after the win, Washington’s second in a row after losing three straight.

“We had a little talking here,” said T.J. Oshie, who returned to the lineup for the first time since injuring his shoulder on Nov. 18. “There are some things we’ve got to clean up. I think it’s more of a mentality more than it is the systems or anything like that. . . . Once we get a step up on someone, we have to get that mentality that we’re going to finish them off.”

Evgeny Kuznetsov had two assists for the Capitals and Alex Ovechkin got his first point since Nov. 26. Wild 3, Maple Leafs 2

In Toronto, Eric Staal scored yet another goal against the Maple Leafs, lifting Minnesota to a victory.

Staal has 47 points in 43 career games against Toronto, and three of his six goals this season have come against the Leafs.

Jason Zucker and Chris Stewart also scored for the Wild, who wrapped up a five-game trip 2-1-2. Ducks 6, Hurricanes 5 (SO)

In Anaheim, Corey Perry and Nick Ritchie scored late in the third period to tie it and rookie Ondrej Kase got the deciding goal in a shootout, lifting the Ducks over Carolina.

Kase slickly deked to his backhand before lifting his shootout attempt over Cam Ward. It was the first non-regulation win for Anaheim this season. Senators 4, Sharks 2

In San Jose, Chris Kelly scored with 1:06 remaining and Jean-Gabriel Pageau added an empty-net goal, giving Ottawa a victory over the Sharks.

Mark Stone and Erik Karlsson also scored for the Senators, who beat San Jose for a fifth consecutive time.