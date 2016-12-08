Ex-Cowboys linebacker Edwards dies at 76

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Dave Edwards has died. He was 76.

Edwards’ brother, Tim Edwards, told The Associated Press that Dave Edwards died in his sleep Monday night at his home near Lake Whitney, Texas, about 105 km south of Dallas. Tim Edwards says his brother was recently diagnosed with a heart condition and was set to undergo surgery this week.

An all-SEC linebacker at Auburn, Edwards played for 12 seasons in Dallas from 1963 to 1975 and was a key cog in the Cowboys defense. He won one Super Bowl with the team and played in two others.