Warriors waltz past Clippers

Golden State lacked its usual outside shooting touch. The Warriors still had an easy time with the Clippers.

Klay Thompson scored 24 points, Draymond Green added 22 points and the Warriors won 115-98 Wednesday night for their seventh straight victory over Los Angeles.

Stephen Curry had 19 points for Golden State, and Kevin Durant, who came in averaging a team-best 27.0 points, was held to 16 on 5-of-17 shooting.

Curry failed to make a 3-pointer for just the second time this season, going 0 of 8. The Warriors were 7 of 30 from long range.

“You try to affect the games other ways when your shot is not falling,” Curry said. “That’s kind of the test. To stay locked in and not get frustrated because I know it won’t happen that often.

“We’d like to make every shot every night and have that free-flowing offensive rhythm. But for us, if we can defend and not turn the ball over, we’re going to be in good shape most nights. Tonight was a testament to that.”

Jamal Crawford scored 21 points for the Clippers, who have lost five of seven. Four of their seven overall losses have come at home.

Blake Griffin struggled, scoring 12 points on 5-of-20 shooting while committing seven of Los Angeles’ 14 turnovers. J.J. Redick had two points, well under his 15.5 average.

“I turned the ball over, I missed some easy shots, forced some bad shots,” Griffin said. “We got some work to do, obviously.”

Cavaliers 126, Knicks 94

In New York, LeBron James scored 25 points, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love also surpassed 20, and Cleveland crushed the Knicks.

It was the reigning champions’ second straight win after a three-game skid, and they handed New York its worst loss of the season.

Irving led Cleveland with 28 points, and Love scored 21, 16 in the first quarter.

Brandon Jennings had 16 points for the Knicks. He started for Derrick Rose, who missed his first game of the season with lower back pain.

Bucks 115, Trail Blazers 107

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had his second triple-double of the season to lead the hosts past Portland.

Antetokounmpo had 15 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his seventh career triple-double — second-most in franchise history — and is the only NBA player averaging at least 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals this season.

Jabari Parker added 27 points for Milwaukee.

Damian Lillard had 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Trail Blazers.

Rockets 134, Lakers 95

In Houston, Eric Gordon made a career-high eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points to help the Rockets rout Los Angeles.

James Harden added 25 points in three quarters for the Rockets.

Lou Williams led the Lakers with 24 points.

Hawks 103, Heat 95

In Atlanta, Dwight Howard had 23 points and 17 rebounds, Paul Millsap added 21 points and the Hawks beat Miami to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Hornets 87, Pistons 77

In Charlotte, Kemba Walker scored 14 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and Nic Batum had 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Nets 116, Nuggets 111

In New York, Brook Lopez scored 24 points, Sean Kilpatrick had 22 and Brooklyn held off Denver.

Brooklyn led by as many as 29 points midway through the third quarter, but Denver closed to 103-99 on Kenneth Faried’s layup with 4:31 left. Bojan Bogdanovic and Kilpatrick each made two foul shots in the final 13 seconds to help secure the win for the Nets.

Wilson Chandler led the Nuggets with 27 points and 15 rebounds.

Celtics 117, Magic 87

In Orlando, Avery Bradley scored 23 points to help Boston rout the Magic.

Pacers 109, Suns 94

In Phoenix, Paul George had 25 points and 13 rebounds and Indiana pulled away to beat the Suns.

Kings 120, Mavericks 89

In Dallas, DeMarcus Cousins had 24 points and 14 rebounds, and Sacramento snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over the last-place Mavericks.