Goalie Mason bails out listless Flyers

With the Philadelphia Flyers in subpar form on Tuesday night, goalie Steve Mason made all the difference.

Mason made 42 saves and Jakub Voracek scored with 8.6 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Flyers to their sixth straight win, 3-2 over the Florida Panthers.

Wayne Simmonds had two goals for the Flyers, who are on their longest winning streak in five years.

Mason, who earned the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday, won his fifth straight start.

“We weren’t clicking, we weren’t the team with more energy, but in the end we found a way,” Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. “The biggest thing is the saves we got. It was one of those nights where (Mason) was our best player.”

Aleksander Barkov and Jussi Jokinen scored for Florida, which completed a six-game road trip with five losses although the Panthers picked up points in three of those defeats by losing in overtime.

Interim coach Tom Rowe was pleased with Florida’s effort against the Flyers.

“It was amazing how we came at them,” he said. “A lot of good stuff happened. I told the guys after the game that as frustrating as it is and as mad as some of you may be, there are too many positives here to get down.”

Mason turned aside Florida’s best chance in overtime when he denied Aaron Ekblad’s slap shot from close range.

Simmonds notched his 28th multigoal game and second in two games when he deflected Claude Giroux’s wrist shot past James Reimer for a 2-1 lead with 9:52 remaining in the second period. It was Simmonds’ NHL-leading eighth power-play goal and snapped Florida’s streak of penalty kills at 18.

“I’m playing with great linemates, great teammates,” Simmonds said. “It’s definitely not all me.”

Mason kept Philadelphia ahead with his best save of the night six minutes into the third period when he robbed Jokinen with a sprawling glove save on a rebound chance from in close.

“I went down to my right there and made a desperation attempt to get anything on it,” Mason said. “Fortunately, I was able to get the glove on it.”

Islanders 4, Rangers 2

In New York, Andrew Ladd scored in the second period and Jaroslav Halak stopped 36 shots to lead the Islanders over their crosstown-rival.

Blues 3, Canadiens 2 (OT)

In St. Louis, Jaden Schwartz got his second goal of the game in overtime, leading the Blues over Montreal.

Devils 3, Canucks 2

In Newark, New Jersey, Taylor Hall scored a goal, set up a go-ahead tally by Kyle Palmieri and delivered a crushing check that knocked Vancouver defenseman Philip Larsen out of the game.

Predators 4, Avalanche 3

In Nashville, Roman Josi scored a power-play goal 1:04 into the third period.

Blackhawks 4, Coyotes 0

In Chicago, Marian Hossa had two goals and Scott Darling made 22 saves.

Sabres 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

In Buffalo, Rasmus Ristolainen scored from the left circle 57 seconds into overtime.

Red Wings 4, Jets 3 (SO)

In Winnipeg, Henrik Zetterberg backhanded in the deciding goal in the shootout.

Flames 2, Stars 1

In Dallas, Monahan scored on a power play midway through the third period.