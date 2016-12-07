JBA hopeful new plan helps strengthen men’s national team

The Japanese Basketball Association recently announced plans to hold training camps more often as it becomes more serious, and desperate, about developing the men’s national team ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On Wednesday, the sport’s national governing body unveiled a 68-man training camp roster featuring players of various ages and from a variety of teams both inside and outside Japan.

Most are from B. League clubs, but the roster also includes promising young talent from the collegiate and even high school levels.

Phenoms such as George Washington University’s Yuta Watanabe and Gonzaga University freshman Rui Hachimura are on the roster, though JBA technical director Tomoya Higashino said it’s uncertain if those playing overseas would join the upcoming training camps. He said it would depend on negotiations between the JBA and the universities.

“Some may wonder whether we can really run camps with this many players,” Higashino said at a news conference at the JBA office on Wednesday. “But we would like to keep asking ourselves what’s really best for us going forward.”

The age groups of the 68 players varies greatly. Yuta Tabuse of the Tochigi Brex and Kei Igarashi of the Niigata Albirex are the oldest players at 36 years old, while a pair of 17-year-old high school players are the youngest.

Every first-division club in B. League is represented on the roster, while Seiji Ikaruga, of the second-division, Hiroshima Dragonsflies, was also named.

The roster also has 11 players from the college ranks, including Watanabe and Hachimura, and four high school players.

“The national team and B. League need to be in a cooperative relationship,” B. League chairman and JBA vice president Masaaki Okawa said. “If we can’t compete at the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Olympics, the foundation of the B. League wouldn’t mean anything.”

Team Japan has not been guaranteed a spot in the 2020 Games it will host.

The JBA first revealed its plan last week (when it also announced the resignation of men’s head coach Kenji Hasegawa) and said there would be short training camps each month, beginning this month. This comes despite the fact many of the players are in the middle of their seasons.

The intention is to allow the players to get used to participating in national team activities during the year since the qualifiers, which will be held in a newly-introduced home-and-away format similar to soccer, will take place during their seasons.

The first camps will be held between Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 18-20 at Tokyo’s National Training Center. About 25 players from the 68-man roster will be called up for each camp.

The JBA hired Serbian Luka Pavicevic, a former Montenegro men’s national team head coach, as a technical advisor last month. Under him, the federation intends to install international standards to further the development of the men’s team.

The 48-year-old will also serve as the interim head coach for the men’s team until the JBA hires a replacement, which is expected to happen by next summer.

Staff members for the training camps were also introduced.

Skills coaches such as Shoki Omura of the Osaka Evessa and Takahiro Mori of the Alvark Tokyo were named as staff members. Yoshikazu Suzuki, also a skills coach who usually runs private clinics around the nation, made the coaching staff as well. Those coaches are expected to help improve the players’ individual skill sets.

Meanwhile, Koichi Sato, who worked in the NBA as a performance specialist for the Washington Wizards and Minnesota Timberwolves for a long time, will serve as a sport performance coach for the provisional national team.