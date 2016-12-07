Red Sox swoop for ace Sale

No surprise that Chris Sale got traded. The real shocker? That the Boston Red Sox swooped in to snag him.

The reloading Red Sox pulled off the biggest deal yet at the winter meetings, acquiring the dominant ace from the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday for a hefty package of four prospects.

“The ability to get a Chris Sale doesn’t come along very often,” Boston president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said.

Sale joined an already talented rotation with the AL East champions, now pitching alongside 2016 AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello, former winner David Price and knuckleballer Steven Wright. He leaves behind a shredded reputation in Chicago, suspended by the team last summer after he flew into a rage and cut up retro uniforms that the club was supposed to wear.

The 27-year-old Sale has been an All-Star in each of the last five seasons, finishing high in Cy Young Award voting every time, but has never played in the postseason. To get him, Boston traded high-priced third baseman Yoan Moncada, considered by many the top young talent in baseball, along with pitchers Michael Kopech and Victor Diaz, and outfielder Luis Basabe.

Sale was a top trade target across the majors this offseason, and Washington seemed to be the favorite to land him this week.

“We put a lot of effort into it and thought we made a good, valiant effort . . . and we fell short,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said.

“We reached as far as we were going to reach in the trade” with the White Sox, he said, adding he’d “been engaged with them for a couple of weeks informally and then it ratcheted up right before the meetings.”

Dombrowski said he began talking to the White Sox in earnest on Friday.

“I guess you can look at quickness” in different ways, Dombrowski said.

To New York Mets manager Terry Collins, it was a great deal — for him, being division rivals of the NL East champion Nats.

“I really thought for sure he was going to end up in Washington. I really did,” Collins said. “We dodged a bullet.”

A few hours earlier, Boston got prime setup man Tyler Thornburg from Milwaukee. After that deal was announced, without tipping his hand, Dombrowski said, “We’re trying to win now, as you can see.”

Few knew then exactly how hard they were trying.

“That’s a big one. That’s a blockbuster. That was a wow,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said.

Sale was 17-10 with a 3.34 ERA and 233 strikeouts this year, a season after he led the majors by fanning 274. He also comes with his benefit: a team-favorable contract that calls for a $12 million salary next year and includes club options for 2018 at $12.5 million and 2019 at $15 million.

Given his financial status, Sale “was controllable and projected to be damn good going forward, and it’s tough to give that up,” White Sox GM Rick Hahn said.

“At the same time, we have to be realistic about where we are and the likelihood of, with this current group, getting to where we want to be. In the end we had to make the tough decision to let go of someone as valuable as Chris in order to pull back what we feel is a premium package that’s going to help put us in a better position long term,” he said.

Drafted by the White Sox in 2010, Sale became a starter in 2012 and zoomed into a star.

“He pitches with an edge,” Red Sox manager John Farrell observed.

But the relationship between Sale and the White Sox became extremely strained this year.

Sale was suspended for five days without pay for destroying collared 1976-style uniforms the team was scheduled to wear July 23, saying they were uncomfortable. He lost $250,000 of his $9.15 million salary and also was fined about $12,700 — the cost of the tattered jerseys. He blamed manager Robin Ventura for not defending his players.

During spring training, Sale was quite vocal about the decision to limit the time teammate Adam LaRoche’s son was allowed in the clubhouse. That flap led to hard feelings all around, along with LaRoche’s retirement.

The White Sox went 78-84, and haven’t made the playoffs since 2008.

Boston went 93-69, then got swept by Cleveland in the AL Division Series and finish out the career of retiring slugger David Ortiz.

The Red Sox signed Moncada in March 2015 for a $31.5 million bonus, the largest ever for an amateur player, and paid an additional $31.5 million in tax. For that $63 million, the 21-year-old played a total of eight games in the majors, all this season, and batted .211 with one RBI. He hit .294 with 15 homers in the mid-minors. The Red Sox still owe Moncada $16 million of the signing bonus, payable in four installments through October 2018.

The 20-year-old Kopech was the 33rd overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft. The right throws hard and went 4-1 with a 2.08 as a starter in Class A.

Basabe, also 20, hit .264 with 53 RBIs in Class A. Diaz, a 22-year-old righty, went 2-5 with a 3.88 ERA in relief in Class A.