Rust’s hat trick rallies Penguins past Senators

Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan keeps insisting there isn’t a switch his team can flip that makes two-goal deficits vanish within a matter of minutes.

It just seems that way.

Bryan Rust had his first career hat trick, Sidney Crosby added his NHL-leading 17th goal and the Penguins raced past the Ottawa Senators 8-5 on Monday night. Pittsburgh poured in six goals over the final 32 minutes after spotting the Senators a 4-2 lead.

“This group has provided enough evidence that regardless of what happens, we have the firepower, the talent level, the capability to win games,” Sullivan said. “There’s a belief that regardless of what the score is, we can win.”

Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel each had a goal and two assists for the Penguins, and Matt Cullen and Justin Schultz also scored. Matt Murray made 17 saves after relieving an ineffective Marc-Andre Fleury in the second period.

“Anytime you’re forced to change goalies it gets everybody’s attention,” Cullen said.

Pittsburgh has won three straight overall and improved to 7-0-2 in its last nine against the Senators. The Penguins also won a game in which they trailed by two for the 13th time since Sullivan took over as coach last December.

“This team (Pittsburgh), you just open the door a little bit and they’ll just barge in,” Ottawa coach Guy Boucher said. “So, we have to be better with a two-goal lead, that’s for sure. We’ll learn how to do that.”

Matt Stone had a goal and two assists for the Senators. Erik Karlsson, Mike Hoffman, Mark Stone and Dion Phaneuf also scored for Ottawa, which lost in regulation for just the second time in its last eight games. Bruins 4, Panthers 3

In Boston, David Pastrnak scored his second goal of the game 2:23 into overtime and the Bruins continued their recent success against Florida.

Pastrnak got his team-leading 15th goal by cutting in from the left wing, shifting around goaltender Roberto Luongo and tucking in the game-winner. Capitals 3, Sabres 2 (OT)

In Washington, Marcus Johansson scored the tying goal late in the third period and got the winner midway through overtime to lift the Capitals past Buffalo.

The goals were Johansson’s third and fourth in his last five games. He has 11 for the season.

Jay Beagle added Washington’s first even-strength goal in three games, as the Capitals snapped a three-game losing skid. Blue Jackets 4, Coyotes 1

In Columbus, Sam Gagner had two goals and two assists to help the Blue Jackets beat Arizona for the second time in three days.

Nick Foligno and Zach Werensky also scored for Columbus, which won for the fourth straight time.