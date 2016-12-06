Luck throws for four TDs as Colts crush Jets

Boys just want to have fun.

Andrew Luck certainly didn’t have any when he sat out a Thanksgiving night loss with a concussion. He made up for it very nicely on Monday night in a 41-10 romp past the inept New York Jets.

“To get back out there and do some decent things, that’s fun,” Luck said after throwing for four touchdowns, three to Dwayne Allen. “Sitting out is no fun.”

Not that Luck had to work very hard against the hosts, who were booed by a much-less-than-filled MetLife Stadium almost from the outset.

Luck missed last week’s loss to Pittsburgh, cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol on the weekend, and came back in style with a prime-time performance. He lifted Indianapolis (6-6) into a tie for the lead in the AFC South with Tennessee and Houston.

“The quarterback was outstanding,” coach Chuck Pagano said. “It’s always great to have your starting quarterback under center.”

Allen and T.Y. Hilton were his main targets as he went 22 of 28 for 278 yards, and they received little opposition from the Jets (3-9).

This one couldn’t have come easier for Indianapolis. The Colts toyed with the lifeless Jets from the beginning, when New York’s Jeremy Ross got to only his 11-yard line with the opening kickoff return. A three-and-out gave Luck the ball, and seven plays later, he hit a wide-open Allen for a 7-0 edge.

Indy needed only four plays on its next series, with Allen even more open for a 21-yard reception to make it 14-0. At that juncture, the Colts had gained 120 yards, the Jets 6.

“I can’t put my finger on it, but it has made a big difference,” Luck said of getting out quickly. “To be up 7-0 (immediately) means a lot.”

Those yardage figures wound up 421 to 250. Indy scored its most points since Week 13 of 2014; New York allowed its most since Week 8 of that season.

The Jets finally found some spark after Pat McAfee’s punt was downed at their 3. Matt Forte turned a short pass into a 40-yard gain with a nasty move on Rashaan Melvin, but that drive stalled and Nick Folk made a 38-yard field goal.

That temporarily quieted the boobirds in the stadium. But Luck hit Hilton for 23 yards on the Colts’ next play, Gore ran for 19 and Adam Vinatieri kicked a 53-yard field goal to make it 17-3.

Seahawks lose Thomas

Renton Washington AP

It was one thing for the Seattle Seahawks to know they would be without safety Earl Thomas for one game, maybe two.

Now that the former All-Pro safety is done for the rest of the 2016 season — no matter how far Seattle may advance in the playoffs — the Seahawks are facing a new reality for the rest of this year that doesn’t include arguably their most important defensive player on the field.

“I don’t think you’re going to replace Earl Thomas. He’s a very unique player. But he’s very quiet. He’s not a guy who adds a whole lot on the vocal side. He does it with his play,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said on Monday. “Earl is Earl.”

The Seahawks now know the earliest they will see Thomas back on the field is the 2017 season after he suffered a broken lower left leg in Sunday night’s 40-7 win over Carolina. While there was an initial thought that Thomas could return if the Seahawks made a deep run in the playoffs, Carroll said further examination on Monday determined the recovery for the fractured tibia is too extensive for the star safety to make it back this season.

It’s a crushing injury to the player that makes Seattle’s defense function perhaps more than any other.