Thompson drops 60 on listless Pacers

Klay Thompson wanted one more quarter. He wanted to score 80, and thinks he absolutely could have.

Hard to argue that one: He went off for 60 points in 29 head-shaking, jaw-dropping, defense-breaking minutes.

“Who knows? I know he would have kept shooting,” coach Steve Kerr said. “Klay’s never going to stop shooting.”

Thompson had an NBA season-high and career-best performance for the highest-scoring output by a Golden State player in more than 42 years, and the Warriors whipped the Indiana Pacers 142-106 on Monday.

At one point, Pacers coach Nate McMillan looked downright speechless during a quiet timeout on his bench.

Thompson raised his arms to encourage more of those steady “KLAY! KLAY! KLAY!” chants then let it fly again and again. He had 60 through three and called it a night, sitting down with 1:22 left in the period as fans jumped to their feet for an extended standing ovation.

“It’s just unfortunate two times I got my career high I didn’t get to play the fourth quarter,” Thompson said.

He scored 40 by halftime in just 18-plus minutes. Nearly two years ago, Thompson had a 37-point quarter on the way to 52 points against Sacramento.

Thompson joined Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry and Joe Fulks as the only Warriors to score 60 points. Barry was the last to do so, going off for 64 on March 26, 1974, against Portland.

Now, Thompson hopes he gets a chance to go for more.

“Maybe. I think I could have, maybe one day I’ll have the opportunity,” he said, “But 60 in 29 minutes is not too bad.”

Thompson shot 21-for-33 and 8 of 14 on 3-pointers — 15 of 22 with five 3s in the first two quarters — and converted 10 of 11 free throws in 29 minutes.

Thunder 102, Hawks 99

In Atlanta, Russell Westbrook extended his streak of triple-doubles to six games, leading Oklahoma City past the Hawks.

Westbrook scored 32 points, grabbed 13 boards and dished out 12 assists.

Cavaliers 116, Raptors 112

In Toronto, LeBron James scored 34 points and Cleveland overcame a knee injury to J.R. Smith to snap its three-game losing streak with a victory over the Raptors.

DeMar DeRozan had 31 points for Toronto, which had won its previous six-games.

Rockets 107, Celtics 106

In Houston, James Harden scored 37 points and Boston’s Al Horford missed a shot just before the buzzer.

Spurs 97, Bucks 96

In Milwaukee, LaMarcus Aldridge was credited for the go-ahead basket with 21.2 seconds left after Giannis Antetokounmpo was whistled for goaltending, completing San Antonio’s rally from 15 points down.

Jazz 107, Lakers 101

In Los Angeles, Gordon Hayward scored 23 points and Utah overcame the absence of ill coach Quin Snyder for its sixth victory in seven games.

Trail Blazers 112, Bulls 110

In Chicago, Damian Lillard had 30 points and seven assists, CJ McCollum scored 24 and Portland edged the Bulls for its third straight win.

Grizzlies 110, Pelicans 108 ( 2OT)

In New Orleans, Marc Gasol had 28 points to go with 11 rebounds and 11 assists, and Memphis outlasted the hosts in double overtime.

Nuggets 106, 76ers 98

In Philadelphia, Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points and Will Barton had 22 to lead Denver over the Sixers.

Wizards 118, Nets 113

In New York, John Wall had 25 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, as Washington rallied past Brooklyn.

Hornets 109, Mavericks 101

In Dallas, Kemba Walker scored 19 points, Nicolas Batum had 14 points and 15 rebounds, and Charlotte came back to defeat the Mavs.