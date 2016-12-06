Gibson, Harrellson propel Evessa past Grouses

Frontcourt mates Xavier Gibson and Josh Harrellson combined for 45 points for the second straight night to lead the Osaka Evessa to a 98-93 win over the Toyama Grouses on Tuesday.

Osaka (12-9) completed a two-game series sweep at Fumin Kyosai Super Arena, with Gibson, a Florida State product, scoring a game-best 26 points and corralling 10 rebounds. Harrellson had 19 points, 11 boards, four assists and three blocks. (In the series opener on Monday, Harrellson, who played college ball at the University of Kentucky, was the high scorer with 25 points and Gibson followed with 20. Osaka triumphed 85-79.)

Evessa guard Takuya Hashimoto was held scoreless (0-for-5 from the field), but he made an impact on defense (four blocks, two steals).

Teammate Takuya Soma poured in 16 points, knocking down four 3-pointers. Shota Konno and Naoaki Hashimoto added 10 and nine points, respectively. Shun Watanuki finished with seven points and four assists. Hiroyuki Kinoshita dished out five assists.

Osaka nailed 13 of 30 3-point shots. Toyama, meanwhile, made 12 of 23, but fell to 2-19 on the season.

Sam Willard was the Grouses’ high scorer with 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting and pulled down 13 rebounds. Masashi Joho finished with 18 points and three assists. Takeshi Mito had 14 points, including 3 of 3 from beyond the arc, while Drew Viney added 13 points. Naoki Uto chipped in with six points and seven assists.

Toyama trailed 43-41 at halftime.

Osaka secured the victory by outscoring the visitors 36-30 in the fourth quarter.

Injury update: Toyama center Earl Barron was placed on the B. League injury list on Friday. The former NBA player will be eligible to come off the injury list on Jan. 1.

In a recent practice, the University of Memphis alum sustained a calf-muscle contusion to his right leg.

The 35-year-old Barron is averaging 11.3 points and 7.1 rebounds in 19 games (five starts).